Charles Spencer returns to social media for 'wonderful' family outing following shock divorce news

Earl Spencer appears to have had a high-pressure week, having announced his divorce on Saturday, days after police were called to his family home, Althorp House, following evidence of a crime in the grounds.

But he was in good spirits and making the most of time with his beloved family on Sunday, as he issued an update to fans on his return to social media.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father-of-seven shared a sweet message with his followers.

WATCH: Who is Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer? Everything to know

Princess Diana's brother took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of a wake-up rugby pitch taken from the stands, which he captioned: "Wonderful to witness @northamptonsaints becoming rugby premiership champions with my sons yesterday."

The historian and author has two sons, his heir, Louis, Viscount Althorp, who was born in March 1994 and Edmund Spencer, who was born in 2003.

© Instagram Charles shared his excitement online

The feel-good family outing comes the day after Charles announced the sad news of his divorce from his third wife, Karen Gordon.

The 60-year-old first publicly shared the news with the Mail On Sunday, adding: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future." He also called the news "immensely sad".

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and Karen at Ascot in 2015

Who is the Countess of Spencer, Karen Gordon?

Karen, 51, is a Canadian philanthropist who wed Charles in June 2011, four months after he proposed.

They met after being set up on a blind date in Los Angeles in 2010. The couple share one daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, whom they welcomed in 2012, and whom they have been raising at Althorp, the Spencer family home.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Karen, the founder of Whole Child charity is also mum to Emma and Kate from a previous marriage with Mark Gordon from 1997 to 2003.

The countess had more sad news to share earlier in the week when she revealed the death of her father. "My father passed away today after a long battle with Alzheimer's," she shared on social media.

© Dave M. Benett The countess has been spending time in Canada

"I was happy to be there to support my mother and brother who have been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in dealing with his care here on Vancouver Island."

Charles, meanwhile, is the 9th Earl Spencer, and the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry. A historian, writer and broadcaster, he is also the custodian of Althorp and proudly shares pictures with followers across social media.

© Instagram Charles at his ancestral family home

All about Althorp

The Grade I listed stately home boasts a sprawling estate and is located five miles northwest of Northampton, between the villages of Great Brington and Harlestone.

© David Goddard Althorp House is five miles north west of Northampton

It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on an incredible 13,000 acres, with the house and gardens comprising 550 of those.

Charles took over the property after the death of his father John in 1992.

© Instagram Princess Diana was laid to rest on an island in the estate's Oval Lake

The late Princess was laid to rest on an island on Oval Lake in the grounds of the house but Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat and is off-limits to the public.