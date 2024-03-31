Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer thrills fans with very rare video of daughter Charlotte Diana

Earl Spencer is a doting father to his children, including his youngest, Charlotte Diana, 11, who he shares with his third wife Karen.

On Sunday, Charles took to Instagram to share an incredibly rare glimpse into their family life.

The author and historian uploaded a sweet video of his daughter on her pony, as she enjoyed an unconventional Easter egg hunt, which you can see in the video below...

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares delightful video of daughter Charlotte Diana

The youngster could be seen riding up to a gatepost in front of the family home, Althorp House, and collecting an egg, before circling to the other side and picking up another egg.

Riding a white pony and wearing pyjamas with riding boots, a black coat and matching hat, Charlotte looked back to the camera and joked: "I'm glad I didn't go bareback."

© Tim Graham Charles with his eldest children at the opening of The Princess Of Wales Memorial Playground

Her proud dad sweetly captioned the short clip: "Easter egg hunt, Althorp style…. And, yes, my daughter is in her pyjamas. Happy Easter to you all!"

© Getty Charles and Karen married in 2011

The Earl's followers were full of appreciation for the adorable family moment, with one commenting: "What a wonderful life. Thank you for sharing your very personal moments," and another simply writing: "Love this."

Charles's recently opened up about his approach to parenting his youngest child in a emotional interview in which he discussed his bestselling memoir, A Very Private School.

© Getty Althorp is such a stunning estate

As he revealed in the candid chat, he's very protective of his daughter, for understandable reasons.

Speaking to his late sister Princess Diana's close friend Julia Samuel on an episode of her podcast Therapy Works, the Earl opened up about his experience of physical and sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall Prep School, the boarding school he attended between the ages of eight and 13.

© Instagram Charles pictured with his new book

He revealed that the experience had ensured that he never forced his own children to board and shared how he tries to keep his youngest daughter safe.

The writer and podcaster commented: "I have an 11-year-old, I have many children, and my youngest one I do the school run with her in the morning and it's a hoot, she's really funny and fun.

The Earl's memoir is a number one bestseller View post on Instagram

"She's quite bored of me asking, 'Are there any strange teachers at school?' She sort of rolls her eyes and says, 'For goodness' sake, we've been through this,' but I will always be on guard."

Charles lives with his family at the Spencer family estate where he and the late Princess of Wales grew up and where Diana was laid to rest.

© Instagram Charles with his daughter Lady Lara Spencer, who just turned 18

Earlier this month, the 59-year-old uploaded a scenic video of the ornamental lake which is home to Princess Diana's tranquil gravesite. The majestic Oval Lake looked breathtaking in the spring sunshine as the sunlight rippled across the water.

Perfectly manicured grass hugged the water's edge and a cacophony of birdsong pierced the silence.

© Instagram Princess Diana was laid to rest in a private area of the grounds

"Such an exquisite morning at @althorphouse today - birdsong providing the high notes, with woodpeckers on percussion," Charles wrote in his caption.

During another brave interview ahead of the launch of his book, the Earl spoke about his relationship with his sister, with whom he was very close.