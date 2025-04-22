Faith Hill returns to the public eye with Tim McGraw to show support for 'moving' daughter Gracie

While Faith Hill has embraced a less public facing life in recent years, marked by the supposed deleting of her social media accounts as well, she's always willing to step out for family.

Faith, 57, and her husband Tim McGraw, also 57, stepped out just after Easter weekend in New York City on Monday night to catch a performance by their oldest daughter, Gracie McGraw.

The 27-year-old was one of the musicians who performed for a production of The Great War & The Great Gatsby at the renowned Carnegie Hall on April 21.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith stepped out to cheer on their daughter Gracie

The show will air on PBS on Veterans Day, November 11, and Tim couldn't help but gush over seeing his oldest on the stage doing what she loves once again with Faith by his side.

Proud parents

Sharing a photograph of the stage with its cast and orchestra assembled, the proud dad-of-three wrote: "Faith and I went to watch our oldest daughter Gracie perform this show for a PBS special airing on Veterans Day."

"It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people and the service of our men in the Great War......of course our Gracie was fantastic!!!!!!" he added, with several fans showering the family of musicians with praise.

© Instagram "It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people and the service of our men in the Great War."

About the show

Historian and narrator John Monsky previously presented his show at the venue in 2023, which debuted to great critical acclaim and sales. The show will once again be taking to the stage on April 22.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer of Spring Awakening helmed the production, and it featured several other Broadway and off-Broadway stars like Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Michaela Diamond and Diego Andres Rodriguez. Hamilton's Ian Weinberger will serve as music supervisor, conductor and arranger.

© Instagram "The Great War & The Great Gatsby" returns April 22 for a second show

The musical McGraws

Gracie isn't the only one following in her parents' illustrious footsteps, as youngest daughter Audrey is also a musician, recently teasing she has her own original material in the works. Middle daughter Maggie is also a singer, although currently works with the nonprofit Earth League International.

Tim continues to release new music, his last studio album being 2023's Standing Room Only (the last single off the record came earlier this year). Faith, on the other hand, hasn't released an LP since 2017's The Rest of Our Lives, a duet album with her husband.

© Getty Images Faith and Tim attend opening night of Gracie's off-Broadway show "Babe"

Although, in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer went so far as to admit he believed he was the "worst" singer in the family.

"All three of them are great singers," he proudly said of his daughters. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'" Take a look at their skills in the video below...

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," Tim quipped. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them."

"I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."