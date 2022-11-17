Cristiano Ronaldo's heartbreaking confession about 'worst moment' following son's death The Man U player lost his newborn son in April

Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo shared heartbreaking details about the death of his son in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan via TalkTV released on Tuesday.

The father-of-five and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced in April that their newborn son Angel had tragically died during birth. Angel is survived by his twin sister Bella Esmerelda. Opening up about the harrowing days following his son's unexpected death, Cristiano explained in detail the painful conversations he had with his other children.

"The kids started to say, 'Where's the other baby? Where's the other baby?" the footballer told Piers.

"Of course Cristiano [his eldest son], I had a conversation with him in the day, because he's 12 years old, he knows, understands everything, and I had a nice conversation with him," he explained.

Cristiano and Georgina welcomed their daughter Bella in April

Cristiano went on to admit he cried alongside his 12-year-old son. "He doesn't understand… he does understand, but in the same way he was a little bit confused."

The footballer explained that he and Georgina eventually decided to be upfront with their children when they asked questions about the "other baby".

They told Cristiano, Alana, Mateo and Eva that Angel had "gone to Heaven". "It's better to say in that way and we start to use that in that way," said Cristiano.

"And the kids always understand. At the table they say: 'Daddy I did this for Angel' and they point out for the sky."

The Manchester United footballer is a proud father-of-five

Cristiano spoke further about his son Angel's tragic death, revealing it was "probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died".

Addressing their son's death at the time, Cristiano and Georgina released a joint statement that read: "It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It's the worst pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

