TODAY's Savannah Guthrie reveals how her daughter is acting all grown up already on 11th birthday in photos

Savannah Guthrie celebrated her daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman's 11th birthday with a tribute on her social media page.

The TV host took to Instagram to share a picture of Vale looking all grown up in chunky hot pink platform heels, sipping out of a tumblr, and holding a gift haul full of new clothes that she got at her birthday party.

The birthday girl was surrounded by huge numbered balloons, and colorful balloons bouncing throughout the room. The overlaid text read: "Chronologically: 11. Emotionally: Teen scene."

Looks like the pre-teen is getting closer to her teen years which will surely see a dramatic style transformation, as foreshadowed in the charming post.

Savannah shared other pictures of her daughter which featured Vale smiling ear-to-ear while holding a tennis racket, and the overlaid text read: "This is 11. Happy birthday to my beautiful girl," with a heart emoji.

Another shot showed the birthday girl wearing a gold crown and enjoying waffles alongside her brother Charles "Charley" Max Guthrie Feldman, eight.

During a Today show segment, the journalist expressed that becoming a first-time mother was absolutely life changing for her.

She explained: "I feel so different. I just feel like life just started. Honestly, I can't get over the joy she brings. It’s just inexpressible."

© Instagram Savannah's daughter looked all grown up in a social media post

In another segment she acknowledged that she had anxiety as a new mom: "I'm like, 'You're just going to let us take her home. Was there any kind of manual?'"

However, she didn't let her overthinking get the best of her. She added: "But those moments I can remember being cheek-to-cheek, the tears rolling down and just having a little conversation with her like, 'I'm always going to love you. I'm always going to protect you. I'm always going to be your mommy.'"

© Instagram Her daughter just turned 11

The TV star went on to embrace her inner-child. The mother-daughter went to the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 together. They also attended Taylor Swift's concert as a double-date alongside Jenna Bush Hager and her kids.

Savannah shared that her favorite part about being a mother is witnessing both Vale and Charley coming "into their own personalities."

© Instagram Their mother-daughter adventures include going to see Taylor Swift and the Paris Olympics

She told People: "They're stronger and more confident, more self-assured and empathetic, and I just think they're amazing creatures."

During Mother's Day last year the correspondent explained how she's consciously parenting her kids. She explained to her Today co-hosts: "I want to be both the mom I wished I had, and the mom I had."

© Getty Images The mother-of-two believes its most important to be reliable for your children

The Today host further explained that her biggest task as a parent is to remain reliable through all the ups and downs of growing up.

Savannah continued: "I think our job as moms is to be just rock solid. 'I'm here and I'm for you. You can count on that. You can take that to the bank. You might be mad at me. That's fine. I'll still be here and I'll still be for you and on your side.'"