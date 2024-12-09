Today's Savannah Guthrie takes fans inside the hospital with throwback photos to mark son Charley's 8th birthday

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of Today, gave fans an intimate glimpse into her family life to celebrate her son Charley's eighth birthday.

Marking the special occasion on Instagram, Savannah shared a stunning video montage filled with treasured moments, taking followers back to his birth with touching throwback photos from the hospital.

"This phenomenal boy is 8 this sweet December 8th! Happy golden birthday, dearest Charley," Savannah wrote in the heartfelt post.

Today's Savannah Guthrie shares sweet tribute on son Charley's 8th birthday

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes and admiration for her sweet post. One fan wrote, “Happy golden birthday handsome young man... time flies by so fast.” Another added, “Your husband’s mini-me!” The video captured Savannah's love for her son, celebrating the milestones that have made Charley’s journey so memorable.

The birthday festivities comes after a heartwarming moment on the Today set that delighted Savannah and her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

Savannah Guthrie shared a sweet photo inside her family home after moving house earlier this year

Charley surprised his mom by running onto the set, instantly melting hearts. Savannah shared snapshots of the special moment on Instagram, captioning the photos, “Made my day.”

In the first picture, Savannah, Hoda, and Craig were visibly stunned as Charley sprinted into his mom’s arms. Additional photos captured the mother-son duo chatting and sharing smiles on a couch behind the cameras and posing outside in front of a lively audience.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

“Going from morning news mode to mom mode,” Savannah wrote over a joint Instagram Reel shared by the Today show account.

The video highlighted fun behind-the-scenes moments, showcasing the joy Charley brought to the set that morning. “The best surprise!” Savannah captioned the clip. “School’s out and Charley made a special guest appearance in Studio 1A. The sweetest morning!”

Savannah, 52, shares Charley and his older sister Vale, 9, with her husband, Michael Feldman. The family of four has been cherishing milestone moments together, with Savannah often documenting these cherished occasions for her fans.

Savannah Guthrie and her children

Recently, the Guthrie-Feldman family celebrated Vale’s graduation from elementary school. Proud mom Savannah took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the ceremony, expressing her amazement at how quickly time has flown.

One photo captured the stage where the graduation ceremony took place, with Savannah writing, “Moving up to middle school” across the image. Another snap featured Vale looking radiant in a light blue top and matching skirt. Savannah penned a bittersweet caption for the photo: “When did this happen?”

The celebration wouldn’t have been complete without Charley, who joined his mom to support his sister on her big day. Savannah posted a selfie of the two leaning into each other during the ceremony, writing, “All the feels.”