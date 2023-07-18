Prince Harry and Prince William's agreement on bringing up kids Archie, Lilibet, George, Charlotte and Louis within royal family

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may live over 5,000 miles apart but the way they are raising their kids is so similar

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family and relocated to America, they sought a very different life to the one they had in the UK. However, despite being 5,000 miles apart, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are raising their children so similarly.

Here are the major parallels with how William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are being brought up…

A 'normal' life away from the media

Prince William and Princess Kate relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer, reportedly seeking a life away from the 'goldfish bowl' of London. This gives their children a chance to roam a little more freely than they could in the city when they resided at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

The Wales family live on the Windsor Great Park estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made no secret of the fact that they made their US move in order to live a more private life away from the spotlight, not happy with how the British press treated them when they lived in the UK.

A rural upbringing

Both families have a strong connection to nature and the great outdoors, possibly due to William and Harry's many childhood years spent on outdoor pursuits at Balmoral Castle. The Wales family often get stuck into bike riding, sailing, hiking and skiing with their children.

© Getty William, Kate, George and Charlotte enjoyed a skiing holiday in the French Alps in 2016

Over in Montecito, the Sussexes' estate is also perfectly positioned for them to embark on many outdoor activities such as hilltop hiking. Their Netflix docuseries also showed other outdoor pastimes like feeding the chickens, playing football and touring their seemingly never-ending gardens.

Archie feeds the family's chickens

Quality time with their kids

As working royals, William and Kate have busy work schedules, but they try their best to work their official engagement schedule around school drop-off and pick-up where possible.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explains: "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate dedicate time to raising their kids

Similarly, Harry and Meghan have a focus on spending quality time with their kids. When the Duchess penned an open letter to members of the United States Congress in support of a comprehensive paid leave program for new parents, she revealed their dedication to raising their children.

The Suits actress wrote: "In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work.

© Instagram Harry and Meghan are hands-on parents

"We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day."

A focus on manners

There is no doubt that the royal cousins will be brought up with the most impeccable manners. We've recently seen Prince William prompt his youngest son Prince Louis to shake hands with staff during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Fairford.

© getty Prince Louis and his siblings are being taught great manners

In Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut, she revealed that manners were also a key parenting focus for them.

© Netflix Meghan has revealed they are teaching Archie good manners

Allison joined the family on the school run, and wrote: During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

Sweet family time with grandparents

Both the Wales children and the Sussex kids are fortunate enough to have their grandparents around to help. Carole and Michael Middleton live really close to William and Kate, in nearby Berkshire and so they are heavily involved in raising the young royals. It is believed the three children also spend time with King Charles and step-grandmother Queen Camilla.

Carole and Michael Middleton are involved in their grandchildren's lives

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland also plays a major part in her grandchildren's life, as was evident in the Netflix show when we saw her join in with lots of family fun. However, given their location, Archie and Lilibet do not get to visit their UK grandparents often.

© Getty Images Meghan's mother Doria loves spending time with Archie and Lilibet

