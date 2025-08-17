Demi Moore's redhead granddaughter is her mom Rumer's doppelgänger in latest photo

Demi Moore's oldest child, her daughter Rumer Willis, celebrated her 37th trip around the sun on Saturday, August 16, and marked the special day with the most special person in her life.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo taken with her two-year-old daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas Willis, made to look just like her mom.

© Instagram Rumer Willis marked her 37th birthday with a photo beside her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis

The toddler is a redhead like Rumer, and the pair both wore their hair down while embracing in a new photo, both wearing dresses with the same matching floral pattern.

Rumer's maxi dress paired with Louetta's classic frock, which she wore with brown leather boots and a small bow in her hair, as her mom pulled her in for a sweet kiss to commemorate her big day.

"My life is so full of love," the House Bunny actress penned in her caption. "Waking up to my little best friend, the love of my life, my sweet Lou. She's sang me happy birthday and kissed my face and I couldn't think of a more perfect way to wake up on my 37th birthday."

Over the course of the day, Rumer received several loving tributes, from her two younger sisters, Scout and Tallulah, to her mom Demi, who shared several images of the pair, from her early days as a mom to more recent shots together.

"Happy birthday to the girl that made me a mama! You're still my baby! Love you my sweet girl," she gushed, even including a photo of the moment it came full circle, when she was able to support Rumer as she welcomed Lou.

© Getty Images Demi shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis

The star welcomed her daughter with her then-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. She further expanded on her feelings about motherhood in a lengthy and emotional Mother's Day tribute to both her daughter and her mom Demi back in May.

"Motherhood is the most profound and dynamic journey I've ever taken. So vast and layered it often defies language," she penned. "It lives in your tiny laugh, in the way you wake me with your warm little breath and whisper, 'I love you sooo much, Mama.'"

"And it lives in the hard days too. Like today, when we both cried. You, frustrated and hurting as your four back molars make their entrance. Me, blinking through a fleeting wave of loneliness, the kind that sometimes finds its way into the quiet edges of single motherhood."

© Instagram "Motherhood is the most profound and dynamic journey I've ever taken."

"Even in my exhaustion, I am the place you run to, the heart you know will always understand. I am your home. The arms that hold you when you're overtired. The voice that soothes the stubbed toe. The steady anchor when the world feels 'liddo scary.'"

She continued: "And in those moments when I think I have nothing left to give, when the momentary ache for a partner to share the load, gratitude blooms instead. Gratitude that I get to be the one. That I am yours. And you are mine. The one whose breath settles on my chest as you drift to sleep."

© Instagram The two-year-old is the family's newest member, doted on by her aunts, her grandmother Demi Moore, plus Emma Willis and her daughters

Ending with a note for the Oscar-nominated actress, she concluded: "And to my beautiful Mama, our beloved YaYa, thank you. We love you beyond words. I am so grateful we chose each other in this lifetime. You teach me every day, and I know Lou is lucky beyond measure to call you hers."