Heidi Klum's model son shares rare and unfiltered photos of famous mom on 52nd birthday
Heidi Klum, Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

The Project Runway host shares four children with ex-husband Seal

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday, Heidi Klum! The German supermodel and TV personality celebrates her 52nd birthday on Sunday, June 1.

In honor of her big day, while tributes from friends and fans are pouring in, one of her loved ones has some special words to share.

Just days after making his red carpet debut beside his famous mom, 19-year-old Henry Samuel took to social media to share a collection of photos with and of Heidi for her birthday.

Heidi in a sheer black gown© Getty Images
Happy birthday Heidi!

Henry is a budding model himself, making his catwalk debut in January at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, walking for Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

He has since followed that up with his first magazine cover for Hunger Magazine, and his red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.

Henry shared some snaps of himself and his mom in recent months, from backstage at the AMAs to behind-the-scenes of his magazine shoot, to childhood throwbacks featuring a radiant and make-up free Heidi doting on her oldest son.

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a selfie backstage at the American Music Awards, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Henry shared a collection of photos as a tribute to his mom

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best and most beautiful mom I could ask for," he sweetly captioned his post, signing off with: "I love you mom."

Heidi shares her son with ex-husband Seal. The former couple also welcomed younger son Johan and daughter Lou while together, and Seal is the adoptive father of Heidi's daughter Leni Klum, who she welcomed with ex Flavio Briatore. The Project Runway host is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz.

Henry's appearance at the AMAs with his mom turned out to be a surprise, at least that's what Heidi told E! News on the carpet, as her son was a replacement date for the Tokio Hotel guitarist.

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a selfie at home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
His snaps ranged from recent posed shots to more unfiltered candid photos

"I was supposed to come with my husband, but he was tired because we just came from Cannes," she told the publication. "We were over in Europe for the last two weeks and I was like, 'I have someone who's gonna jump in in a hot second.' So my son came, and I love having my son here today."

And just like that, it looks like Henry's interested in making his own foray into the world of music. "I'm looking at doing music. I'm working on music production, so it's possible," he teased to E!.

The former America's Got Talent judge previously also told Access Hollywood that her son had expressed an interest in following her into the modeling profession as well, and even sought her advice, which turned out to be a surprise for her.

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a photo inside a plane's cockpit, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"In any case, it's funny that he asked me, you know?" she mentioned. "He was like, 'You know mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?'"

"I'm like, 'Wow! Who knew that you wanted to do this? I thought you were always more into music and different types of things,' and all of a sudden he was like, 'Yeah, I want to give this a shot. Do you think I can do this?'"

