Harper Beckham's dad David shares rare insight into teen daughter's 'exciting' future

David Beckham has always been a devoted father, but his recent heartfelt speech offered a rare and touching glimpse into his hopes for his 13-year-old daughter Harper’s future.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where he was honoured with the prestigious Crystal Award for his extraordinary leadership and humanitarian efforts, the former football star made it clear how much Harper inspires his advocacy for children’s rights.

"I want my daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers," the proud dad shared during his acceptance speech. "And that should be the case for all girls everywhere."

David, 49, who shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham—Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—spoke passionately about the barriers girls face worldwide.

Addressing an audience of global leaders and changemakers, he highlighted issues such as poverty, discrimination, and violence that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

"Today, there are more children in need and at risk than at any time in recent history," he said. "And it is always the most vulnerable children who face the biggest challenges—especially girls."

The former England captain reflected on his role as a father, noting that being Harper’s dad has given him a deeply personal perspective on gender equality.

"I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl," he said with pride. "I want Harper to grow up in a world where being a girl doesn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become."

David’s words were as poignant as they were powerful, emphasizing that girls need more than encouragement—they need action.

"Girls need more than words. They need opportunities, collective action, and investment," he stated. "What an exciting prospect if we can unlock their potential and support their development."

The award ceremony also gave fans a touching glimpse into David’s softer side. On his way to accept the Crystal Award, he shared a warm embrace with Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B, the former Spice Girl and longtime friend of Victoria..

David’s dedication to children’s rights is far from new. For 20 years, he has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, traveling the globe to advocate for the world’s most vulnerable children. Reflecting on his journey, he described it as a “privilege” to combine his role as a father with his mission to protect children’s futures.

“During this time, I have been blessed to watch my own family grow,” he said. “As a father and as an activist for children’s rights, I know how important it is to listen to our children—to hear their stories, to shine a light on their struggles, and to fight for their future.”