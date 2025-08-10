Mariska Hargitay's three striking kids make very rare appearance in their wedding best for family portrait

It was a lush wedding weekend in London for Audrey McDermott and Clayton Marsh, who invited some of their close celebrity friends, including Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann.

Mariska, 61, and Peter, 57, took off for the English capital over the weekend and were joined by their three kids, August 19, Amaya, 15, and Andrew, 14.

© Instagram Mariska and Peter posed for a family photo at the wedding with their kids

It looked like the wedding had a distinct 70s or pastel themed, as evidenced by a glimpse of the outfits Mariska shared on her Instagram page with a family photo of the couple with their rarely-seen kids.

In the snap, Mariska wore an orange flower-covered cream maxi dress with a slit coming right up the thigh, standing next to her daughter in a pink maxi dress with a matching hat and dainty gold jewelry.

Peter went with white slacks paired with a bright mustard yellow jacket, while August and younger brother Andrew wore pastel suits, the former in purple and the latter in pink, and all stood on a staircase for a photo.

"Hermann's rollin into London like…," Mariska captioned the snap, to which Hilary Swank quickly commented: "This is truly the definition of AMAZING," and Ali Wentworth added: "Album cover," plus a fan similarly echoed: "Oh this has such a retro vibe! Absolutely love it!!"

She later shared some photos of herself, likely taken by Peter in his signature monochrome style, dressed in a figure-hugging floral dress for the wedding itself, even riding around in one of London's famous double decker buses. "Summer in full bloom, looking forward to all that's ahead," she captioned it.

© Instagram The lavish affair took the Hermanns to London for the weekend

Ali, a close friend of Mariska's, happened to be at the wedding as well, taking off for a few days to London with her husband George Stephanopoulos by her side, and shared some outtakes from the nuptials on social media as well.

"We loved celebrating two young humans making vows of love and commitment," the comedienne wrote. "Congratulations @aabmcdermott and particularly @clay_baybay AND HERE'S to the INCREDIBLE PARENTS OF THE BRIDE."

Mariska is currently knee deep into production on season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which returns in the fall. It can be tough finding the time to break away for some family time as one of the busiest working actors in the world of TV.

© Instagram They were also joined by Mariska's close friends Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos

"For all working moms, it's hard," she previously told Interview Magazine. "There's been so many times where I'm torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can't say, 'Guys, I'm not coming in today.'"

"But I've integrated them here," she noted, touching on the influence she's acquired on set. "My kids come to work with me. Are there things I miss? Yeah. The flip side is that my kids are really proud of me."

"I talk to them a lot about, what kind of life do you want, and who do you want to be, and how do you want to spend your time? And what do you want to give back and who do you want to affect and what do you want to create?"

© Getty Images "There's been so many times where I'm torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can't say, 'Guys, I'm not coming in today.'"

On that same wistful note, she continued: "And so I look at it now and think, yes, I missed stuff. There were days where the nanny did a little extra, and that was hard. But I brought August to work with me every day for the first year. And you can, too. It's doable. I am happier and living a fuller life, and they feel that and see that. And when I'm with them, I'm with them."