Mark Wahlberg's lookalike son Michael steals the show in photo with 'baby sister'

Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Wahlberg née Durham can't resist the urge to dote over her adorable family on social media when given the chance, including with her latest upload.

The Victoria's Secret model, 47, has been married to the Ted star, 54, since 2009, and together they share kids Ella, 21, Michael, 19, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15.

On Tuesday, Rhea shared the sweetest throwback photo of her older son Michael doting over his sister Grace soon after she was born, with the toddler smiling brightly for the camera while the newborn slept quietly beside him.

The framed photo highlighted their close bond since childhood, and Rhea captioned it: "When your new baby sister arrives! Mikey & Gracie [circa 2010]," and fans gushed over the same in the comments section.

"Absolutely so precious," one wrote, a sentiment many others echoed, with another even adding: "Aww adorable," and a third saying: "Wow this is priceless."

All four kids have grown into their parents' shoes since then, with the younger three especially following in their athletic footsteps. Michael and Brendan enjoy exercise and going to the gym like their dad, with the former displaying a talent in jiu-jitsu and the latter enjoying golf and basketball.

Ella is now a college student at Clemson University, while youngest Grace is an accomplished professional equestrian and show jumper, winning ribbons and tournaments consistently and emerging as a young Olympian in the making, at least per her dad.

Mark previously spoke with People about his daughter's intense regimen as an equestrian, mirroring his own discipline when it came to his fitness, saying she was most "like me."

"She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he told the publication when she was just 13.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it'," he continued. "And she's doing the work."

In 2022, the Wahlberg family moved from California to Las Vegas. "I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock," Mark explained. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure."

"She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."

"They love Vegas," he told E! News a year after their move. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

And the former rapper was already excited about taking in some of the musical gems Sin City has to offer as well. "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he gushed at the time. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."