Meet Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 daughters — inside her decision to adopt and their lives now
Meet Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 daughters — inside her decision to adopt and their lives now
Jamie Lee Curtis at the "Freakier Friday" New York Special Screening held at Hudson Square Theater on July 28, 2025 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Meet Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 daughters — inside her decision to adopt and their lives now

The Freakier Friday actress isn't just a proud mom, she's also a proud mother-in-law!

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jamie Lee Curtis may have her issues with being Lindsay Lohan's mom on-screen as Tess and Anna in Freakier Friday, but when it comes to her real life, she couldn't be a bigger cheerleader to her own two daughters.

The actress, 66, shares two daughters with her husband Christopher Guest, adopting her oldest in 1986, and then her younger daughter in 1996.

Read on to learn more about the Oscar-winning star's family life, plus why she ultimately went the adoption route…

Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest attend the AFI Commencement - Class of 2024 at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

With Annie at the AFI Commencement — Class of 2024 ceremony

Annie Guest, 38

In December 1986, Jamie Lee and Christopher adopted their daughter Annie Guest shortly after she was born. Shortly after welcoming her first child, though, Jamie Lee had to get to work filming 1988's A Fish Called Wanda, and confessed during a recent interview that leaving her toddler daughter behind was a lot more difficult than she'd initially thought.

"I'm a mom of two daughters. Motherhood is hard, particularly motherhood and show business," she told the New York Times. "It was a struggle for me from when Annie was a baby and I was making A Fish Called Wanda.

"There wasn't a day I didn't cry in the car, leaving a 6-month-old at home. This is a fun, exciting, creative life, but I have struggled."

Annie Guest and Jason Wolf get married at Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest's California home, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Annie and Jason's wedding at her parents' home in California

Annie is a creative like her parents, but she instead found her passion in dance. She began training at the age of three, joining the MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles, and graduated with a BFA in Dance from Kenyon College. She began working at MNR in 2017 as an instructor.

In 2019, she tied the knot with Jason Wolf, with the ceremony held in her parents' own backyard. Annie keeps out of the spotlight but still joins her mother at public events, last seen in August 2024 at the AFI Commencement – Class of 2024 ceremony.

Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

With Ruby and Annie at the world premiere of "Halloween Ends"

Ruby Guest, 29

Jamie Lee and Christopher's younger child, Ruby, was adopted when Annie was nine years old. In 2021, Ruby came out as transgender, with her parents proudly declaring their support. Jamie Lee has remained outspoken in her support not just for her daughter, but rights and access to care and infrastructure for transgender youth and adults, ever since.

"My mom has supported me all the way ever since I came out as trans," Ruby gushed on X. "I love her so much. There are allies everywhere for the trans community. You just need to look for them. and we will stand by your side for the long run." Ruby is currently a gamer on Twitch and YouTube who streams for charity.

Kynthia, Ruby Guest at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Jamie Lee Curtis at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Ruby with her wife Kynthia at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Jamie Lee at TCL Chinese Theatre

In 2022, she married her partner Kynthia in a cosplay-themed ceremony once again held in her own parents' backyard, which Jamie Lee officiated. In May, she marked the big day's anniversary on social media.

"WIFE IS SWEET! Three years ago today my daughter Ruby, married her wife, Kynthia, at a joyous celebration at their cosplay wedding in our backyard," Jamie Lee wrote. "Friends and family gathered together and drank and ate yummy food from @cafeugo with Ruby and Kyn's love on full and vibrant display!"

Why Jamie Lee chose adoption© Jeff Kravitz

Jamie Lee and Christopher at the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Why Jamie Lee chose adoption

In 1997, in Pact's Point of View newsletter, Jamie Lee explained that adoption was the best option to have kids due to issues with infertility. "Adoption was the only way for us to have a family," she shared. "If you want to be a family, that's how you're going to be it."

In 1996, she wrote a children's book titled Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born about a child wanting to relive the story of their adoption, saying it "was written to let children who joined their families through adoption know that their own birth stories were exciting, too."

