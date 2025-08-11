Meet Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 daughters — inside her decision to adopt and their lives now

Jamie Lee Curtis may have her issues with being Lindsay Lohan's mom on-screen as Tess and Anna in Freakier Friday, but when it comes to her real life, she couldn't be a bigger cheerleader to her own two daughters.

The actress, 66, shares two daughters with her husband Christopher Guest, adopting her oldest in 1986, and then her younger daughter in 1996.

Read on to learn more about the Oscar-winning star's family life, plus why she ultimately went the adoption route…

© Getty Images With Annie at the AFI Commencement — Class of 2024 ceremony Annie Guest, 38 In December 1986, Jamie Lee and Christopher adopted their daughter Annie Guest shortly after she was born. Shortly after welcoming her first child, though, Jamie Lee had to get to work filming 1988's A Fish Called Wanda, and confessed during a recent interview that leaving her toddler daughter behind was a lot more difficult than she'd initially thought. "I'm a mom of two daughters. Motherhood is hard, particularly motherhood and show business," she told the New York Times. "It was a struggle for me from when Annie was a baby and I was making A Fish Called Wanda." "There wasn't a day I didn't cry in the car, leaving a 6-month-old at home. This is a fun, exciting, creative life, but I have struggled."

© Instagram Annie and Jason's wedding at her parents' home in California Annie is a creative like her parents, but she instead found her passion in dance. She began training at the age of three, joining the MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles, and graduated with a BFA in Dance from Kenyon College. She began working at MNR in 2017 as an instructor. In 2019, she tied the knot with Jason Wolf, with the ceremony held in her parents' own backyard. Annie keeps out of the spotlight but still joins her mother at public events, last seen in August 2024 at the AFI Commencement – Class of 2024 ceremony.

© Getty Images With Ruby and Annie at the world premiere of "Halloween Ends" Ruby Guest, 29 Jamie Lee and Christopher's younger child, Ruby, was adopted when Annie was nine years old. In 2021, Ruby came out as transgender, with her parents proudly declaring their support. Jamie Lee has remained outspoken in her support not just for her daughter, but rights and access to care and infrastructure for transgender youth and adults, ever since. "My mom has supported me all the way ever since I came out as trans," Ruby gushed on X. "I love her so much. There are allies everywhere for the trans community. You just need to look for them. and we will stand by your side for the long run." Ruby is currently a gamer on Twitch and YouTube who streams for charity.

© Getty Images Ruby with her wife Kynthia at the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring Jamie Lee at TCL Chinese Theatre In 2022, she married her partner Kynthia in a cosplay-themed ceremony once again held in her own parents' backyard, which Jamie Lee officiated. In May, she marked the big day's anniversary on social media. "WIFE IS SWEET! Three years ago today my daughter Ruby, married her wife, Kynthia, at a joyous celebration at their cosplay wedding in our backyard," Jamie Lee wrote. "Friends and family gathered together and drank and ate yummy food from @cafeugo with Ruby and Kyn's love on full and vibrant display!"