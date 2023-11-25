Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael takes after model mum Frida in sweetest way

Jamie Redknapp has already shared how his two-year-old son, Raphael, is following in his footsteps when it comes to football. But on Friday, it was revealed the youngster is also taking after his model mother, Frida Redknapp in the sweetest way.

The 39-year-old - who has started her own cooking series on Instagram - has revealed that Raphael is a little chef in the making too, and helped make a batch of delicious-looking croissants.

Raphael is already taking after his mum Frida!

"Rapha's croissant design," the proud mum penned alongside a photo of Raphael adding an egg wash to his batch of pastries. Frida then showed a photo of the little one's creations after they had been in the oven - and they looked wonderful complete with a drizzle of chocolate!

Rapha couldn't have looked happier with his masterpieces and beamed from ear to ear whilst donning a sweet cartoon-adorned jumper and plastic bib.

He looked very please with his creations

The mother-son duo are inseparable and have already begun their preparations for Christmas. A Swedish native, Frida is always trying her best to keep her special traditions alive, and on Saturday morning, Raphael was captured strolling down the stairs holding a "Julblock" which, translated in English means, "Yule Goat".

A "Julblock" is rooted in Swedish folklore, and is placed in front of the Christmas tree for good luck.

Raphael looked so joyful as he made his way around his lavish family home carrying the straw goat which had a Christmassy red bow around its neck. The clip also showed offJamie and Frida's stunning herringbone floor.

Frida's latest cooking video was also an ode to her homeland as she showed her cohort of loyal fans how to make kalops, which she described as a "Yummy beef stew".

"It’s traditional Swedish 'husmanskost’. Easily prepared, but bear in mind that the cooking time is quite long, but oh my it’s worth it [relevant emojis]. This, in my view, is the perfect meal this time of the year, when it’s colder and darker outside. Proper comfort food.

The blonde beauty then detailed the full ingredients and method before adding: "Optional for the adults* enjoy it with a nice glass of [red wine emoji] #Fridaskitchen."

Alongside the information was a glamorous video of the mother-of-five cooking the dish in her ultra-luxe family kitchen. The recipe went down a treat with her followers.

"Looks absolutely delicious. Nothing better than a good stew on a cold evening," one replied. A second added: "Made this for Sunday dinner tonight. Fave stew recipe! Thank you!" Meanwhile, a third replied writing: "Barndomsminnen," alongside a heart eyes emoji.