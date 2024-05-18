Jamie Redknapp's son Beau is all grown up in rare new photo

Jamie Redknapp has been enjoying a trip away with his son Beau, and the father-son duo looked strikingly similar in new photos.

The former England footballer shared a series of photos from his getaway to Manchester with his 15-year-old son, including a sweet snap of the pair smiling while dining at the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city.

© Jamie Redknapp Jamie enjoyed some one on one time with his son Beau

Jamie, 50, looked smart in a navy shirt with the sleeves rolled up, while Beau opted for a black T-shirt for the occasion. Another photo showed the Sky Sports star with his arm around his son while they posed in front of their hotel.

"Manchester with Beau. Fantastic stay at the @stockexhotel. And the best coffee at @boxx2boxxcoffee."

© Jamie Redknapp The father and son posed outside the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester

A third picture from the Instagram carousel saw Jamie posing with Jill Scott as he visited the former Lionesses coffee shop that she owns with her fiancée Shelly Unit.

Jamie shares his two eldest sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The sports pundit was married to the former Eternal singer for 20 years before they divorced in 2017.

© Jamie Redknapp Jamie popped into Jill Scott's coffee shop during his trip to Manchester

Jamie went on to marry his wife Frida Redknapp, 39, in 2021, four months before their two-year-old son Raphael was born.

The couple regularly share glimpses of their family life with their Instagram followers, and earlier this month Jamie showed that his youngest son may grow up to follow in his dad's sporty footsteps.

WATCH: Raphael Redknapp shows off his boxing skills - on his mother!

While Jamie often posts snippets of himself and his son playing football, this time Raphael opted for another sport – boxing.

The adorable clip saw the toddler running towards his mum Frida wearing a pair of boxing gloves, before unexpectedly punching the camera. The model joked as she captioned the video: "He was getting closer and closer and then [punching emoji]. Thanks buddy."

© Instagram Jamie and Frida share son Raphael

Football still appears to be Rafael's sport of choice so far though, as photos later in the week saw him carrying a football underneath one shoulder while kicking another one. "One football isn't enough," Frida wrote.

Jamie's eldest sons Charley and Beau also appear to have inherited the sporty gene, as Beau also plays football, while his eldest son Charley plays rugby.