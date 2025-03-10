Louise Redknapp's towering sons Charley and Beau look so grown up in new photo

Singer Louise Redknapp sparked a wholesome fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a rare update with her two teenage sons, Charley and Beau.

In a post shared to Instagram, the R&B star uploaded a carousel of amusing selfies that showed her youngest son, Beau, 16, pulling an array of humorous faces and photobombing his famous mum with the classic bunny ears pose.

© Instagram The singer shares her boys with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise, 50, unbeknownst to her sons' playful antics, was shown beaming from ear to ear with a sunkissed glow. She wore her buttery blonde locks down loose in a centre part and rocked a fluffy cream cardigan which she teamed with oversized hoop earrings.

© Instagram Louise shared an array of new photos with her two sosn Charley and Beau

Clad in a navy T-shirt and mocha-hued corduroy trousers, 20-year-old Charley looked like his father's double with a mop of brunette hair. Beau, meanwhile, looked so grown-up rocking a pair of baggy jeans and a cosy knitted jumper in deep blue.

"Why is [it] so difficult to get these two to pose for a nice family photo," Louise quipped in her caption.

The mother-of-two's post struck a chord with her followers, with one writing: "This really made me laugh… mine are exactly the same," while a second noted: "Can't believe they are grown men now. Charley is so like you and Beau really starting to look like you now," and a third added: "Beau is looking so grown up, looks like a cheeky chappie, beautiful photos."

© Getty Images Jamie and Louise split after 19 years of marriage

Louise shares her two sons with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The singer was married to the former England footballer from 1998 to 2018. Despite their split, the former couple are continuing to co-parent their two boys.

While Jamie has since gone on to find love with Swedish model, Frida, Louise is loved-up with her boyfriend, Drew.

© Getty Images Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael attend The Pride of Britain Awards 2024

The pair became 'Instagram official' back in November 2023, and have been going from strength to strength ever since, with numerous red-carpet appearances and lavish holidays already under their belt.

Musing on their relationship, Louise previously said on Loose Women: "I'm very happy, he's great, lovely, it's really nice."

She added: "It's been a really long time for me. It's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy."

While not much is known about Louise's partner, Drew is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

© Getty Images Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp attended Wimbledon together last year

Prior to embarking on a new romance, Louise spoke to HELLO! about dating and the support she received from Charley and Beau.

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody," she shared. "My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should."