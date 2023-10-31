Exclusive: Alexandra Burke discusses newborn baby in rare insight into raising two children under two

Alexandra Burke is on top of the world right now. The 'Bad Boys' singer and West End actress, 35, has recently welcomed her second child with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph and is very much in a love bubble. "I’ve always wanted to be a mum so I’m still pinching myself every day," the singer says of the euphoric feeling.

Adapting to her life as a mum of two has its ups and downs and having what she needs on hand can take an element of stress away. That is why her latest partnership with WaterWipes® couldn't have come at a better time.

Since winning The X Factor in 2008, Alexandra rose to success with her first chart-topping single – a cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah'. From there not only has she had her moment in the Strictly ballroom in 2017, but has become an accomplished West End leading lady making her debut in 2014 as Rachel Morron in The Bodyguard.

She has since gone on to take on the role of Deloris van Cartier in Sister Act, a role she looks forward to reprising next year. Her newest role, mum-of-two, is one she's most excited about.

A different pregnancy the second time

Alexandra exclusively shares what her pregnancy experience was like the second time around.

"This last pregnancy most definitely differed from the first, let me tell you!," the songstress recalls. "To think back to the first one… I was doing eight shows a week in the musical Joseph up until eight months. I swear they will be a musical child, they danced away every night in my tummy when I was performing the show, it was so comforting."

Meanwhile, she says her recent birth experience differed greatly, admitting it had its challenges. "I was more tired," she says. "There were lots more check-ups for diabetes, as it runs in the family, water retention... I could go on."

Still, the star never takes a second of motherhood for granted. "It’s a blessing and I feel very lucky to have been given this opportunity," she says. "It’s something I’ve always dreamed of and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s my greatest achievement so far. I think most parents would probably say that wouldn’t they, but it’s very true."

Adapting to life as a mum of two

The mother-of-two tells us that she is adjusting to this new phase of motherhood with a "take each day as it comes attitude". "There have been a few moments of panic or worry along the way where you question if everything is normal or okay or if you can cope," Alexandra admits. "You just ride with it - our motto is that everything always works out in the end."

Alexandra tells us about adapting to life with a newborn alongside raising her first child whose arrival she announced in July 2022, just 14 months before the birth of her new bundle of joy. Fiercely private, Alexandra has yet to reveal her children's names or genders. "I thought it was hard enough getting out the house with one but I’m learning new techniques every day. There is normally a friend or family member who has popped around for a cuppa who is happy to help me out which is so lovely," the singer shares.

Her eldest child is now a sibling

Part of the challenge and the fun is supporting her firstborn as they adapt to becoming a big sibling. Her answer to how her oldest is adapting couldn't be more honest. "Not very well at first!" she laughs. "There was very much a 'who is this' attitude for the first couple of weeks.

"I think it’s a hard adjustment for the first to see someone new feeding when you’ve been slowly weaning the oldest off for the last couple of months! However, this didn’t last long and the oldest is already bonding very well and seems quite protective already," she reassures us.

Battling her babies' eczema

A constant in Alexandra's routine that is helping her to adjust is having WaterWipes® on hand since both her children have suffered from eczema. She feels more prepared for whatever the day may bring, saying: "I love how kind they are on babies' skin, especially because the first few years are so important for allergies. Plus they keep baby, me and clothes and surfaces on the move clean of spillages, and there is always one of those! I probably say, 'Where are the wipes?!' ten times a day."

The star says she noticed flare-ups in her children's skin when they went abroad which are now kept at bay with the help of WaterWipes®. "I’ve noticed worse flare-ups on a couple of family trips to Jamaica and Dubai as of course, they have a higher climate than baby is used to," the singer explains. "On those occasions, I did use a steroid cream, but I prefer only to use a WaterWipe on the skin. Steroid creams strip the skin totally of everything good and bad and I want the good natural bacteria to remain!".

Her supportive partner

Key to the star being able to embrace this transition is the support of her partner footballer Darren Randolph, who keeps in touch via daily FaceTime calls while he's away playing for AFC Bournemouth. "I think it’s possible with good communication to be amazing parents and do a job you enjoy to keep your identity, Alexandra says from her Hertfordshire home. "He surprised me with a trip away last month saying… 'just have a bag packed for 2 nights away on Friday'. So moments like that are really special."

Adapting to her changing body

Part of the ongoing transition into being a mother of two is adapting to changes to her body, an experience the star has been completely candid about from the birth of her first child. Alexandra inspires many new mums as she continues to be a beacon of positivity and acceptance of the inevitable changes to a woman's body when she becomes a mum.

"I don’t recognise myself in pictures from a couple of years ago but I don’t care!," the singer admits. "You just have to accept your body and love your body and who you are right now, in this moment. Tomorrow is never promised. That’s my biggest piece of advice - to live for today and not worry about your body changing. Being pregnant has given me a new appreciation for my body and life."

A healthy relationship with exercise has helped Alexandra to adapt to her bodily changes, especially as it was something that was integral to her normal routine prior to becoming a mum. "Exercise has always been very important to me throughout my life, it’s always something I’ve factored into my day," Alexandra says. She says allowing workout time makes her feel better but she doesn't put too much pressure on herself.

"I was probably more active on my first pregnancy because of the show I was doing, plus I was doing special pregnancy workouts at home," the star admits. "I fell pregnant very quickly after the first so to be honest just eating well, taking the right supplements, and trying to do some exercise here and there was all I did before the latest arrival!".

Looking to the future

The singer looks forward to the future, teasing the drop of new music. "One hundred percent there is new music coming!" the singer reveals. "I’ve been busy recording the last couple of years, and I’ve got another writing camp this year and then I’ll be ready to put down vocals and release some new tunes. I’ve had to record in chunks which I’ve never done before but it’s working."

It is the positive reception to her music, including her original hits, that spurs Alexandra on to keep writing new material. "I did a live show at a big festival called Mighty Hoopla a year or so ago and to see 30,000 people singing along to my songs from my old albums made me feel very lucky that I released songs that are still loved by so many," she remembers. "That’s been a driving force for this new album as I want people to feel the joy I felt on stage in that moment when they listen to the new songs."

For now, her focus is on what makes her truly happy – the smile on her children's faces. She says: "Happiness is waking up each day and breathing and thanking God for another day on this planet. For me, it’s the little things like telling those special people in your life just how much you love them, that make a big difference."

Alexandra is working with WaterWipes®; the first baby wipe to be certified as microbiome-friendly by MyMicrobiome.