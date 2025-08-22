Why Kelly Ripa's oldest son Michael was left pulling his teeth out

Kelly Ripa often shares details of her family life on Live - which she co-hosts alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. The couple are doting parents to three grown-up children, and are known for their humorous tales about parenthood, both in present day and from when their kids were little. On Friday August 22, Kelly and Mark were discussing their children's baby teeth, and Kelly admitted that she had kept all of her children's teeth from when they were younger. They then reminisced about the tooth fairy, and how their oldest son Michael - now 28 - had a knack for benefiting from the financial side of losing his teeth.

As the oldest of their children, Michael was the first to experience the tooth fairy, and soon realised the benefits! "Do you remember when Michael realised he was getting money, he lost like four or five teeth in a week," Mark began. "Yes, I believe he was just extracting teeth. Because you know, Michael's the first grandchild, the first kid to grow teeth, the first kid to lose teeth," Kelly said. She then let out a huge sigh, as the audience laughed.

Along with Michael, Kelly and Mark are also parents to 24-year-old Lola and 22-year-old Joaquin. The couple raised their children in New York City, and while their kids have now all left the nest, they often come back to visit.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their children Michael and Lola

Michael lives the closest to his parents in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The other two are a little further afield, with Lola living between London and NYC, and Joaquin is based in Michigan, having graduated from college there earlier this year.

© Instagram Michael Consuelos is a talented actor

All three of the couple's children have followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry. Michael is an actor, while Lola is a singer. Joaquin has also decided to follow suit with hopes for a career in theatre. He took part in a number of school productions while at the University of Michigan, and previously revealed in his college magazine that he was inspired by taking it up as a profession after auditioning for some roles in his brother's absence.

Kelly and Michael often talk about their family on Live

Just last month in July, Kelly and Mark appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they opened up about their children. They were asked whether any of them watched Live, to which they both responded: "No."

Kelly then went on to say: "Our youngest is 22 — and we asked him to come here tonight because he was visiting us. He lives in Michigan, and he was visiting us. And I said, 'Do you want to come see Seth tonight?' And he goes, he goes, 'No, no, no, I'll ... watch it on the show when it airs,' " she recalled. "And I go, 'Oh, you're going to watch?' And he goes, 'Well, I watch Seth,' " she continued. "So he's like, 'I'm not watching for you. I'm just naturally watching Seth.'"