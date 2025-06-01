Amanda Holden's pool at £7m mansion is seriously swoon-worthy

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden lives in a stunning Surrey mansion with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters.

The family of four moved into their swanky home - thought to be worth a whopping £7 million - back in December 2023, leaving behind their former £5 million home.

At the weekend, the mother of two shared a fresh glimpse of their garden, including a sneak peek of their impressive swimming pool in all its glory. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amanda, 54, uploaded a snapshot that showed the presenter soaking up the sunshine alongside one of her beloved pet pooches.

© Instagram Amanda shared a glimpse of her huge swimming pool in all its azure glory

She had her bronzed legs pointing towards the pool on a yellow-and-white striped sun lounger, and appeared in her element with an open book to hand.

In her caption, she wrote: "Home currently, warmer than Corfu! Glad to be home - albeit briefly."

© Instagram The TV star's pool area is so dreamy

Aside from their pristine pool area, Amanda and her husband have spruced up their property with an additional array of impressive amenities. Their new home also boasts a home gym, a state-of-the-art kitchen, multiple bedrooms and a sleek monochrome hall complete with a grand piano.

© Instagram Amanda has transformed her family home with beautiful interiors

Elsewhere, their eldest daughter, Lexi, has a Gatsby-esque bedroom filled with art deco delights, while Chris and Amanda's youngest daughter, Hollie, has had her bedroom transformed into a green and pink paradise to emit a "Beverly Hills Hotel vibe".

Amanda's family life

Loved-up couple Amanda and record producer Chris tied the knot in 2008. They are doting parents to daughters Hollie and Lexi, who they tend to keep out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008

During a recent interview with HELLO!, Amanda spoke about some of the important life lessons she'd like to share with her two girls.

Reflecting on Lexi's recent move to university, the Heart presenter spoke about how she's encouraging her daughter to "grow as a human being" without feeling pressured to follow the pack.

© Instagram Chris and Amanda are proud parents to daughters Hollie and Lexi

"I'm sort of saying to her, this is where you'll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you're perceived. And it's a chance for you to find your family outside your family and grow as a human being and not care about opinions and things," Amanda shared.

"Everybody can be quite judgmental, and I've just said to Lexi, 'This is your moment to grow up and you don't have to fit in'. It's best not to, I think. Just get on with what you're doing and be progressive in the world and be optimistic and hopeful, spread love and joy and hope and chocolate."