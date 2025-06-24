Amanda Holden's pool terrace at £7m Surrey home could be the French Riviera

Amanda Holden is the epitome of glamour, so it's only fitting that her house and garden match.

The Britain's Got Talent star, 54, lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, in a home they purchased in 2023 for a cool £7 million.

Given the high price tag and location of the property, it's not surprising that it has impressive amenities, including a full-size swimming pool and terrace in their garden that wouldn't look out of place at a swanky hotel on the French riviera.

© Instagram Amanda took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a photo proving she was making the most of the recent heatwave in the UK. With temperatures pushing 30 degrees Celsius, Amanda, naturally, cooled off in the pool area. The photo in question showed the swimming pool looking beautifully fresh, with the water still and serene. The mother-of-two had placed a yellow striped Lilo on top of the pool that was floating elegantly.

© Instagram Amanda's snap proves just how vast the pool area is, and we bet the whole family loves nothing more than a fresh dip when the sun is shining. The pool is placed at the side of the garden with a terrace and patio along the length of the pool.

© Instagram/@noholdenback In addition to the high-end features, Amanda's garden also features a generously sized lawn, offering the perfect balance of greenery and poolside fun. The radio broadcaster previously shared a photo of the endless grass, which has been expertly trimmed to resemble a football pitch with its clean-cut stripes. The family's lawn is also surrounded by hedges and tall trees, as well as a high fence, ensuring the garden and home have plenty of privacy.

© Instagram/@noholdenback At the back of the garden is an area built with wooden decking complete with a large L-shaped sofa and dining table, for when the family want to socialise outside and enjoy al fresco dining. A square fire pit has been placed in the centre of the decking area, which no doubt adds warmth and the perfect ambience when sitting outside on summer evenings. The house has great access to the garden, too, with the open-plan kitchen and dining area leading immediately outside onto the grey patio through bifold doors.