Michelle Keegan's 'bookworm' baby Palma is ready for Oxford in new photo

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's adorable little girl, baby Palma, may only be five months old now, but she's already aiming high on the educational ladder. She's captured the hearts of the nation with an endless wardrobe of the cutest outfits, and now Palma is hitting the books. Quite literally. Though her doting parents frequently share images of their young daughter to their social media, obscuring her face for privacy, her former TOWIE star father has taken to Instagram to post something a little bit different from what we're used to seeing of his little one.

Shared alongside a photograph of baby Palma lying down, cross-legged, with a counting book in her hands, Mark wrote a short caption, joking about his daughter's new hobby: "One second dad, just finishing this chapter!!" He added, tagging the institution in his post: "@oxford_uni what's the youngest you take them? [crying laughing emoji]".

In the comment section, the 38-year-old's fans and followers shared their amusement at the endearingly silly photograph of Palma. One wrote: "This makes me very happy! #readersmakeleaders," while another penned: "How cute…! The crossed legs… Brilliant pic". Mark's sister, Jess, also commented: "Just the funniest pic [heart emoji]."

Palma's custom-made wedding guest dress

At only five months old, she's not only an avid reader, but a fashionista! At a wedding attended by various members of Michelle's family earlier this month, in a wonderfully sunny overseas destination, little Palma wowed in the cutest princess-like dress, which came from an independent brand called Liluna.

© Instagram / @katiefearnehoughx Palma looked so pretty in her dress in the arms of her auntie, Katie

Holding onto her auntie Katie in the photo, she looked so cute in her ultra frilly dress, stealing the spotlight as always. The design was actually custom-made, known as the 'Darcie' dress, and is described as a "knee-length flowy dress with ruffles to shoulders and hem, finished with a large bow to the back". Meanwhile. Katie looked incredible in a gorgeous, jewel-green slip dress.

Liluna, a sustainable brand, is known for its bespoke, 'slow fashion' specifically made for children. The designer even took to the comment section of the picture, penning a quick message to the family: "What gorgeous pictures, you all look incredible! Thank you for the tag."