Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's 'princess' Palma's true personality away from cameras

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright became proud parents in March, welcoming their first daughter, Palma, into the world. They've jetted her around the world, and even took her on set for filming commitments, and now it's been revealed she's hit the most adorable milestone… she's started laughing!

Mark's sister, Jess Wright, revealed all in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, where she called Palma a "little princess".

She told the interviewer: "The cousins absolutely adore her. The three boys are so energetic, but they’re so gentle with her. She’s giggling now, it’s really sweet. They are a little group, and she’s the little princess, as she’s the only girl."

It's not only Jess who calls Palma princess, as Michelle's cousin, Katie Fearnhough, shared snaps online with the tot and penned: "Bulgaria best bits with Princess P.

Grandparent duties

Jess also revealed how the busy pair are coping regarding childcare commitments and their work schedules.

© @Carol Wright Proud grandmother Carol Wright with Palma

"My mum has Presley sometimes, but he goes to nursery now. Last week, she had the two boys [her brother Josh's sons] for one day, Palma for two days because Michelle and Mark were both working. And then she had Presley for an afternoon. She was back-to-back with the grandkids. And I was like: You wanted it!'"

It's not just Mark's mum who likes to spend time with Palma, as Michelle's mother has been seen out and about with her too. In June, the trio enjoyed a trip to the salon where the former Coronation Street actress sipped a coffee and had a pedicure, alongside her lovely mother, Jacqueline, while Palma watched on.

Michelle enjoyed a coffee and pedicure with her mother as little Palma slept

It's not unusual for grandparents to provide unpaid childcare, now being the perfect time for me to shout out to my mum and mother-in-law for their weekly shifts with my own son!

SunLife polled more than 2,000 grandparents and found that 52 per cent provide some sort of childcare during the working week.

HELLO! readers have even agreed that taking grandparents on family holidays is always a good idea. But in order for it to be plain sailing, there are some top tips about keeping the peace when travelling altogether.

The next steps for baby Palma

© Instagram Michelle will have a six-month old in September

Next month, Palma will hit another big milestone as she'll turn six months old. This is a huge step in a child's developmental timeline and the Unicef website explains: "At 6 months, your baby will start using sounds to express emotion, begin to recognize familiar faces, reach and grasp for toys and will soon be crawling."

I personally loved the six-month mark, when they start sitting up by themselves and they can sit and play with toys, but are yet to be on the move.