Kelly Ripa clashes with husband over children: 'Just accept it'

Although LIVE with Kelly & Mark is currently on its summer hiatus, viewers were treated to a pre-taped host chat during Wednesday’s episode – and it featured a lively debate. The episode included a segment where Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos discussed a "Just Because Day" – a family holiday created in the 1950s to celebrate the ability to do things you want "just because". However, the couple went on to discuss the potential downsides of the phrase – especially when it comes to children.

"Oh my God, I'm taking the day off – just because," said Kelly. "When you say 'because I said so' or 'just because' [to a child], it literally sends kids' brains into a short circuit and it makes them feel unempowered," she added. The hosts then explored a scenario where children aren't given a clear explanation for avoiding certain inappropriate behaviors.

However, Mark disagreed with his wife's opinion on the topic. "They should. They're kids," he replied. "Listen, when you're an adult and you miss a flight and you're like, 'Why did I miss the flight? Why is the plane broken? Why can't I get on the plane?' and they say, 'Just because, it's broken...'"

Kelly failed to back down and was supported by the audience's cheers. "They don't say 'just because,' they say 'because the plane is broken,'" she said. However, Kelly's response seemed to rile up her husband. "I don't need a dissertation on why, what happened because it's meaningless," he said. "They just have to accept things. Just accept it. They don't need to feel things so much."

The blonde bombshell then turned to the camera to address "airlines everywhere" about her husband's behaviour. "The next time you see Mark standing – hovering – ready to board because he wants to get on before the elderly, before parents with small children, when you see him doing that, say, 'You can't get on right now,'" she said. "And when he [asks why], just say to him, 'Just because.'"

In an attempt to defend himself, Mark told the audience that he usually likes to "understand the nature of the delay" of a plane. "In your scenario they're not telling you that," replied Kelly. "They're saying to you, 'Just because.'"

Mark went on to explain that he wouldn't explain why the plane was broken, to which Kelly responded with a cheeky statement. "You understand he's totally negating his own argument," she said to the audience.

The father of three then joked that he's now going to say "just because" to "a kid that's not even mine" as revenge.