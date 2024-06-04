Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Live' star Kelly Ripa uses this lip mask to keep her pout 'nice and juicy' & honestly we need it for summer
The Live with Kelly and Mark star's go-to Laneige lip mask has over 33k five-star ratings on Amazon

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
With summer on the horizon, you might be looking for something to keep your lips soft and smooth for a more natural makeup look – and I think Kelly Ripa has the perfect solution!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star thankfully doesn’t gatekeep her beauty secrets and has revealed that she’s a big fan of the TikTok famous Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to keep her lips supple and smooth.

It might not be surprising that Kelly uses the viral lip mask - there’s a whole roster of A-listers who love it, too, from Gigi Hadid to Kate Hudson and Brooke Shields, who once called it “so good and moisturizing”.

Kelly Ripa on the red carpet © Arturo Holmes
Kelly's lips always look great, whether on TV or the red carpet

I’ve also tried the hydrating balm and it’s a lush treatment that’s enticingly smooth and smells wonderful. 

It’s getting so much praise in part because of the multitasking formula - there the trademarked antioxidant rich “Berry Mix Complex”, for smoother lips; nourishing and moisturizing coconut oil, shea butter, and Murumuru seed butter; and last but not least, the healing Vitamin C that’s a must-have these days. 

Note that it does have fragrance, so if you’re a fragrance-free girlie you might want to pass. While there are a whole host of Sleeping Mask options to choose from, from Vanilla and Mango to Gummy Bear, I bought the OG Laneige Sleeping Mask, with a really nice berry scent. 

Sure it’s a celebrity favorite (Kelly told Glamour it keeps her lips "nice and juicy") but there are also over 33,000 Amazon shoppers who have given the Laneige overnight lip treatment a 5-star rating, with, at time of publishing, over 10,000 units sold via the retail giant in the last 30 days alone.

Fans say it’s “worth the hype” and “works wonders”. But another reviewer caught my attention because of how many people in her family use it – it really is a must have for lips!

“I have been using Laniege for almost 3 years, my lips do not get chapped or flaky anymore,” said the shopper. “My husband is sensitive to lip balm/gloss, no problem with this balm, he loves it.

“Bought it for my 93 year old mother, she was having terrible problems with her lips chapping and peeling due to medications. She had tried so many chapsticks/balms that made it worse. Within 48 hours of using Laneige she saw and felt a difference, after 3 days said ‘My lips are completely healed.’”

Kelly Ripa's routine for plump & perfect lips

While Kelly Ripa uses Laneige as an overnight lip treatment when she goes to bed, you can also use it as a daily lip balm, too. 

But instead for daytime, Kelly applies Ourself’s glossy lip conditioner – a $45 nourishing Vitamin E lip balm –  which she wears with Lisa Rinna’s Rinna Beauty lip-plumping gloss, for a picture perfect pout.

  • Ourself Lip Conditioner

    ourself lip conditioner loved by lisa rinna

    The Kelly-approved lip balm

    Shoppers say:

    "Love! This goes on like a beautiful lip gloss, without any stickiness or tackiness. However, it has transformed my lips! They are hydrated, smooth and seem fuller! I’ve tried a zillion lip conditioners, and this is the first time I’ve ever been obsessed with one!!"

    Available in

    • Clear Tint
    • Berry Tint
    • Sunset Tint

    A Vitamin E enriched lip conditioner with a glossy sheen.

  • Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Gloss

    rinna beauty lip plumping gloss as loved by kelly ripa

    The Kelly-approved lip gloss

    Shoppers say:

    "Soft and glossy. Love the glossy lip gloss, [it] makes my lips feel full and smooth. Stays on for a long time."

       

    Available in:

    • Creamy Dreamy
    • Lifes A Peach
    • Attention Seeker
    • Purple Pucker
    • All That Glitters
    • Jet Setter
    • Rebel
    • No Filter
    • Not So Heavy Crown


    From Lisa Rinna's beauty brand, a slick high-shine plumping gloss featuring collagen peptides and volumizing ingredients - it's clinically proven to improve the appearance of skin texture and reduce the appearance of lip lines.

