Philip Rivers' household has just gotten bigger as he and his wife, Tiffany Rivers, have welcomed their tenth child.

The former NFL quarterback, 41, is now a proud father of seven daughters and three sons after Tiffany gave birth to another baby boy, Andrew Joseph Rivers, on Monday, October 30.

According to Philip, their new bundle of joy weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 22 inches. "It's awesome. Tiffany is awesome," he shared in an interview with AL.com.

© Philip Rivers/LA Chargers Philip Rivers with his wife and eight of his children

"It doesn't matter if it's the first child or the 10th child. It's an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good."

Philip and Tiffany – who wed in 2001 when they were 19 and 18, respectively, after meeting in middle school – are also parents to sons Gunner, 15, and Peter, 13, and daughters Halle, 21, Caroline, 18, Grace, 17, Sarah, 14, Rebecca, 10, Clare, eight, and Anna, four.

"We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn't decide it. God decided," Philip – whose parents both come from a family of nine children – added.

Philip – who played for the Los Angeles Chargers for 16 seasons – announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021, sharing a statement through the Indianapolis Colts, whom he played for in his final season.

It read: "Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast Day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League.

© Getty Images Philip Rivers played his final season with the Indianapolis Colts

"Thank you, God, for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL," he added. "I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person."

Philip is now head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, AL, and his eldest son Gunner is following in his footsteps as he is the star quarterback on the football team.

© Getty Images Philip Rivers played 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers

"There is a chance for a Rivers to be throwing it around or catching it or tackling or doing something for the Cardinals for a long time," he said. "I'll be 60 when this one [Andrew] has his Senior Night."

