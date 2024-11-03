Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's youngest daughter Esmé is all grown up in unseen photos to mark 23rd birthday

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating a big day for the youngest in their tight-knit family-of-six, that being the birthday of their daughter Esmé Annabelle Fox.

The 23-year-old is the baby of the Fox family, with Michael, 63, and Tracy, 64, sharing son Sam Michael Fox, 35, and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler Fox, 29.

To mark their daughter's special day, each of her parents took to social media with sweet, unseen family photos, showcasing her fun-loving and adventurous spirit, plus just how much she looks like her mom.

Tracy posted the sweetest message that also included snaps from a girls' trip she took with Esmé, Aquinnah and Schuyler, writing: "I love you @esmeannabelle Happy Birthday!!!"

"I love absolutely everything about you and I am blessed to be able to explore the world with you! You are my heart."

Michael's caption was just as full of heart, as he penned: "Esme, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal. You do it all. Your Dood loves you very much…Who doesn't? Keep living your best life."

While Esmé stays out of the limelight, Michael previously confirmed that she'd left the family home years ago for college, and is a graduate of Duke University.

Recently, the star mentioned his daughters when he made an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con and spoke about the legacy of the Back to the Future franchise, specifically its two sequels.

The actor was asked about the experience of diving deeper into his capabilities as an actor to play not just Marty McFly in the classic sci-fi film's 1989 sequel, Back to the Future II, but also his own daughter Marlene, and was questioned about what his own three daughters thought of it.

Michael and Tracy celebrated their daughter Esmé's 23rd birthday

However, the Family Ties star admitted that he wasn't actually sure his daughters had even seen the film in the first place. "I don't know if my daughters have seen it," he said.

He continued, though: "We had expectations. We took that pretty seriously. We want to be great." Not only did Michael reprise his original role, he also played his character's two children, Marty Jr. and Marlene.

In a previous interview with Reader's Digest, Michael shared his parenting advice, which was: "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

The longtime couple also share twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler

Speaking with Good Housekeeping, the actor explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his family members have stepped up to become his biggest supporters and have been more than willing to adapt to his struggles.

Recalling some family traditions, he said: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV — just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

"And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."