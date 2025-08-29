TikTok mom Emilie Kiser breaks silence 3 months after death of son: 'I should have done more'

Emilie Kiser has broken her social media silence, three months after the tragic death of her three-year-old son Trigg. "The only way through grief is to keep going minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day," the TikTok influencer wrote in her first statement since prosecutors determined the evidence did not meet the threshold for a "reasonable likelihood of conviction" against her husband, Blake Kiser. Calling Trigg her "baby and best friend," Emilie accepted accountability for his death, acknowledging that "one of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it is something I will never overlook again."

"I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss," she continued, adding: "Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words. I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby." The case drew international attention due to the nature of Emilie's career as a "momfluencer" with four million followers.

On the evening of May 12, Emilie's husband was home with Trigg and their newborn son Theodore, while Emilie was out to dinner with friends. Blake told police he was inside "distracted" for "three to five" minutes when Trigg, who was playing in the backyard, tripped on an inflatable chair and fell into the pool. Trigg remained on life support for nearly a week before he died on May 18, 2025.

The police report into Trigg's death alleges that Brady had been watching an NBA playoff game and placed a $25 bet inside the home. It also cited surveillance footage that showed Trigg "was in the backyard unsupervised for more than nine minutes, and in the water for about seven of those minutes," reading that "Brady's statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing [Trigg] did after he went outside."

Emilie had filed a request to have parts of the original police report redacted. The pool’s safety cover had been removed and not replaced, and there was no gate or barrier to prevent children from getting close to the water. Police recommended a felony child abuse charge but prosecutors declined to file charges.

"The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable," continued Emilie. "We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable. I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It's a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure."

Emilie concluded by sharing that she has "seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy," and that she would be reconsidering her online presence in the future.

"I hope to be in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief, but right now, all I can say is thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you've given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed."