Red-haired Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are Meghan Markle's little helpers in precious new photos
Meghan Markle has shared new photos of her red-haired children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from behind the scenes of With Love, Meghan

split image, woman with brunette hair smiling, two small children watching screen© Netflix / Meghan, Duchess of Sussex/ Instagram
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex has shared adorable new photos of her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in a new Instagram post reflecting on filming season two of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. Amongst a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps, Meghan posted a photo showing Archie and Lilibet watching a clip from the show on a small monitor, whilst wearing headsets. In another photo, Lilibet is pictured sitting in a canvas chair while Archie is seen holding a clapper board in a separate snap. 

In the caption, Meghan wrote: "Filming season two of With Love, Meghan was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between setups, I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard."

What to expect from With Love, Meghan

For those who have yet to tune into season two, the new eight-part series sees Meghan welcome a new host of chefs, artists, and friends to Montecito, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and Jay Shetty. Each episode sees the mother-of-two draw on her years of home cooking and entertaining to experiment with techniques, explore bold flavours and take on challenges and DIY projects. 

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and soft wavy long hairstyle© Netflix
Season two of With Love, Meghan is now available on Netflix

Meghan's references to Archie and Lilibet

Meghan references Archie and Lilibet in various moments across the season, including in episode two, when she tells guest Chrissy Teigen that her children are desperate for a new pet. Harry and Meghan already share their home with several animals, including dogs Pula, a black labrador, and Mia, a rescue beagle, as well as chickens.

In the episode, Meghan revealed, "My kids really want a cat. Really want a cat." 

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals her children 'really want a cat'

In the following episode, Meghan shared an insight into her and Lilibet's breakfast routine. Whilst making a delicious plate of French toast with Queer Eye star Tan France, Meghan revealed how her daughter likes her breakfast.

Chrissy Teigen will guest star on season two of With Love, Meghan© Netflix
Meghan was joined by Chrissy Teigen is one episode

"I make hot breakfast most mornings, for my kids and my husband, fried eggs, pancakes, but I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids," she said. "I always put some ground flaxseed or some chia seeds in, and Lili will ask me, 'Can I have my chia seeds? I want it to have freckles'."

She went on to share how the appearance of the breakfast offering is also important to Archie, saying: "One thing I do with my kids, that takes a bit more time, I like the presentation [of food] for them. Archie will say, 'Oh mama, that looks beautiful'". 

