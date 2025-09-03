Celebrity back to school photos! Bittersweet goodbyes and emotional 'struggles' as star parents usher in new era

It's official! The summer holidays are over for another year, meaning the kids are going back to school. While some are excited for their child's new chapter, others are feeling sentimental as the dawn of another September means their little ones are another year older. And the celebrity mums are certainly feeling all the emotions! For some, like Amanda Holden, their teenagers are heading off to new schools and have an exciting new chapter ahead, while other stars' children are stepping foot in a classroom for the very first time as they enter reception.

Whether it's a chance to make new friends or reunite with old ones, back to school signals a change in routine for these celebrity mothers and many new adventures lying ahead. They have also been taking to social media to share their well-wishes for those following them who are also nervously awaiting their child's return, ready to hear how they got on. From Jools Oliver to Dani Dyer, keep scrolling to see the cutest photos as the star's kids go back to school…

1/ 6 © Instagram Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden took to social media to share that her daughter Hollie, 13, is heading back to school and taking on a new challenge. "Year nine, brand new school. We couldn't be happier with our choice and so proud of #HRH." Hollie was seen in her navy and green school uniform standing by the front door of the £7 million family home Amanda shares with her two children and husband Chris in Surrey.



2/ 6 © Instagram Jools Oliver TV chef Jamie Oliver's wife Jools took to Instagram to share her feelings ahead of back-to-school season alongside a moving video of her summer holiday spent with husband Jamie and their five children Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy, and River. "As usual struggling with changes. Another summer over (almost) will always and forever feel so emotional the night before school starts again," Jools penned. "One minute we are all together and the next everyone is everywhere - new jobs, back to uni, new years at school all so significant. Not sure why I am always so stuck in the past, even from a few days back!!!! Feel very very grateful but just a little sad too."



3/ 6 © Instagram Angel Strawbridge Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge beckoned in a "new era" with her daughter Dorothy, whom she shares with fellow TV star Dick Strawbridge. "Dorothy had her first day of senior school...there was, of course, the normal nerves…and as we said our goodbyes, it hit home...no matter what age...it really does not get any easier!," Angel wrote, captioning a photo of Dorothy standing outside their chateau home. "We (us parents) both had tears in our eyes…worried all day…but when we picked up our gorgeous young lady, she was smiling from ear to ear! Tomorrow…[her son]Arthur joins Dorothy for his first day in 'cinquième' and a new era truly begins!"



4/ 6 © Instagram Nadiya Bychkova Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova celebrated her daughter Mila with her ex-fiancé, Matija Skarabot, embarking on a fresh school year. Sharing a selfie along with a photo with her daughter in the school playground, the Ukrainian ballroom and Latin dancer was all smiles. "First day of Year 5 — wasn’t it yesterday we were learning ABCs?...time needs to slow down!" Nadiya posted. "Wishing all the little stars a bright and happy first day back at school!"



5/ 6 © Instagram Dani Dyer Soon-to-be Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dani Dyer shared the big milestone in her household as her four-year-old son Santiago headed off to school for the first time. "Off he goes to school. So proud of you, my darling Santi," the proud mum penned. The star is also a mother to two-year-old twins Summer and Star, with her West Ham footballer husband Jarrod Bowen.

