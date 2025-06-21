Amanda Holden 'so proud' of lookalike daughter, Lexi, 19, as she marks major milestone

Amanda Holden was one proud mum on Saturday when her eldest daughter, Lexi, 19, landed her first modelling photoshoot.

The teenager was featured in Naia Beach's latest campaign, and she could be seen wearing a dazzling assortment of swimwear. Lexi's outfits included a zip-up turquoise one-piece that featured a plunging neckline, alongside a blue bikini and a tan one-piece.

The 19-year-old was an absolute natural in front of the camera, even earning the praise of the brand's co-founder, Tess Daly, who called the model "stunning".

Lexi stunned in the photoshoot View post on Instagram

Sharing her pride, Amanda enthused: "So proud of our pretty little baby @lexi.hughes__ first shoot wearing @naia_beach, enjoy the sunshine." She attached Connie Francis' 'Pretty Little Baby' to the post.

Her followers were likewise impressed with Lexi's modelling debut, as one said: "Looking pretty fabulous," and a second added: "Pretty sure we know where she inherited the beauty from, one very proud Mamma."

© Instagram Amanda is a proud mum to two daughters

A third said: "Gorgeous girl, like her mum," and a fourth wrote: "She's gorgeous, stunning pics, you must be so proud!"

Amanda's daughters

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Amanda spoke about Lexi's work ethic. "I think they both have a good work ethic," she explained.

"Lexi's super diligent and constantly wanting to help and [is] questioning how she can make herself useful in the world, which I'm thinking is definitely a female thing in our family."

© Instagram Lexi is studying at university

Alongside the modelling work, Lexi is studying at university, and Amanda also shared some of the advice that she gave her eldest.

She told us: "I'm saying to her, this is where you'll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you're perceived. And it's a chance for you to find your family outside your family and grow as a human being and not care about opinions and things.

© Instagram The star revealed the advice she gave her teenage daughter

"Everybody can be quite judgmental, and I've just said to Lexi, 'This is your moment to grow up and you don't have to fit in'. It's best not to, I think. Just get on with what you're doing and be progressive in the world and be optimistic and hopeful, spread love and joy and hope and chocolate."