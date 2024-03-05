Daniela Ruah sparks reaction with selfies alongside NCIS favorites as comeback finally debuts

Daniela Ruah's long-awaited comeback to the NCIS universe has officially come to fruition, and fans are elated.

Months after the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale in May, the actress returned to set not as Kensi Blye but as a director, for two episodes of the franchise, one for NCIS, and another for NCIS: Hawai'i.

Following the debut of her episode for the franchise's original show's 21st season on March 4, she shared yet another round of behind-the-scenes photos with fans, and was met with praise over her latest directorial contributions.

Daniela first took to Instagram with a teaser for her NCIS episode and wrote: "I'm so excited for you guys to see tonight's [episode] of NCIS, directed by meeeee! This cast and crew are nothing short of wonderful. Gotta love the @ncisverse."

She promptly received support from fans in the comments section under the post as well as from former co-star and off-screen brother-in-law Eric Christian Olsen, who wrote: "Yes fam!!!!"

After the episode aired, she shared more behind-the-scenes photos, featuring NCIS favorites such as Wilmer Valderrama and Gary Cole, and glimpses of their shenanigans in between takes.

Fans continued to throw their support behind her, with one commenting: "Good episode, excellent work," as others followed suit with: "You did a great job, Daniela!!! Loved the episode!!!" and: "YES! But damn do I miss you in front of the camera…" as well as: "Absolutely fabulous!!!! Lots of twists and turns!!!!! Couldn’t leave my seat, great Directing Daniela!!!!!! Thank you!!!!" plus another fan added: "Amazing episode and thank you for always doing your best!!!! Hope they have you back for more."

Daniela's episode of NCIS: Hawai'i, of which she also shared plenty of behind-the-scenes glimpses, premieres next month.

Speaking to Deadline about her shot at the director's chair after 15 years starring as Kensi, she said: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honor. So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

