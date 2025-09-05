Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Enrique Iglesias breaks silence on Anna Kournikova's fourth pregnancy at 44
The Hero hitmaker shares three children with the former tennis ace who he's been in a relationship with since 2001

Anna Kournakouva and Enrique Iglesias in 2005© Getty
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Anna Kournikova is expecting her fourth child with her partner Enrique Iglesias, and the singer has shared an emotional message about their expanding family. The baby news was broken by HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, in August, and now Enrique has spoken out. The "Hero" hitmaker was approached by press after landing in Miami following a performance in Mexico. According to HOLA!, the singer was in a warm and receptive mood and offered a glimpse into his personal life when quizzed on Anna's pregnancy. 

"(I feel) a lot of responsibility, but happy and very excited," he said in response to the line of questioning about their fourth baby. One reporter asked if the happy couple were expecting a boy or a girl, but Enrique dodged the query with a smile.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' family time with three children in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
The couple are adding to their brood

Baby bump

Speculation over Anna's pregnancy began over the summer when she was photographed near their home in Miami wearing and oversized sweatshirt rather than her normal form-fitting attire. While Anna hasn't confirmed the news herself, she continues to cover her baby bump for outings with her family. The couple are already parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, seven, and Mary, five.

Speaking to HOLA! last year at the Los40 Music Awards Santander, Enrique said: "I'm in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow...  Every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours they've already grown."

Never married

Anna and Enrique have been together since 2001 when they met on the music video set of "Escape." They adore raising their family together and Enqrique previously gushed about Anna's parenting "It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother," he told The Sun. "It's incredible to watch a mom do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias during "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" New York Premiere © FilmMagic
The happy couple have been together since 2001

Despite being together for 24 years, they have never married. Anna told People: "I'm never getting married," before Enrique spoke to the outlet days later confirming: "I always try but she pays me no attention." That being said, years later Enrique cryptically quipped: "We haven’t gotten married in public, but that doesn’t mean we are not married."

Enrique performing on stage © Samir Hussein
He spoke to reporters after performing and confirmed he was excited about the new baby
Enrique with two of his three children smiling in hot tub on a boat© instagram
Enrique with two of his three children

They live a life away from the spotlight in a beautiful gated Miami home near "Billionaire's Bunker." There's plenty of room for another baby at their mansion which boasts seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and offers 17,528 square feet of living space, as well as a lavish pool and tennis court. 

