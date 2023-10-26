Enrique Iglesias' rare picture of family life with Anna Kournikova and three kids will surprise you

Enrique Iglesias opened up in a new interview with People about his family life with former tennis pro and longtime partner Anna Kournikova.

The Latin music superstar, 48, told the outlet about maintaining a life away from the spotlight with their three children, twins Lucy and Nicholas, five, and three-year-old daughter Mary.

"You learn as you go," he said of parenting. "You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you'll get to the really good times.

VIDEO: Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video playing with his twins

"A lot of people say, 'Oh, well, I know this is the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with.' I do kind of agree with that, but at the same time, you really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen."

He also opened up about doing school runs with his kids and shared a surprising bit of insight into their music tastes and which of his songs is their favorite.

MORE: Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' three children look so much like them – see the adorable photos

"When I pick them up from school and they're having a bad day or one of them is crying or they're fighting, we say, 'Guys, what's your favorite song?'

© Getty Images Enrique opened up about parenting and family life with Anna

"And then one breaks out into 'I Like It,' and then they all start singing it, and it's so cute. I'm just enjoying now. I'm enjoying every single day."

Enrique also revealed how much he really missed being away from his family when on tour. He is currently on The Trilogy Tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin.

MORE: Anna Kournikova shares rare family photo with Enrique Iglesias – and fans say the same thing

"When I go on the road, I miss them a lot," the "Hero" singer gushed. "I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me.

© Instagram The two are parents to three adorable children

"I like quiet and to be in my zone before I go on stage. I don't like a lot of craziness going on backstage. It's the complete opposite of Almost Famous."

He was also asked whether he felt awkward performing his hit "Tonight (I'm [expletive] You)" now that he was a dad-of-three, but he simply responded: "No, not at all actually!

MORE: Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of his twins and it will melt your heart

"I have thought about: OK, if I'm alive when I'm 60, 70, and for some crazy reason I happen to be touring, how is it going to sound when I'm singing 'Tonight I'm [expletive] You'?

© Getty Images Enrique is currently on "The Trilogy Tour" with Pitbull and Ricky Martin

"But I still haven't gotten to that point where I'm like, 'Oh [expletive], I feel really awkward singing this song.'"

MORE: Anna Kournikova shares peek into unbelievable kitchen – and there's a huge wine fridge!

The beloved Spanish singer-songwriter also discussed meeting Anna, now 42, on the set of the "Escape" music video from 2001, revealing how it "changed my life in ways I didn't even think about."

"When we met – although she came from the sports world – in a way, we kind of got each other. She knew what my world was like. I kind of knew what her world was like. So that understanding helped a lot. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.