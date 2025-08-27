Anna Kournikova pregnant with fourth child with Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' family is about to get even bigger. According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the happy couple are expecting baby number four... and they're delighted. The outlet says "highly reliable" sources have confirmed to them that the former tennis pro and singer will become parents later this year. In fact, Anna is already halfway through her pregnancy, and their kids, Lucy and Nicholas, seven, and Mary, five, will soon have a baby brother or sister. Photos taken over the summer of Anna sparked speculation that she was expecting. She wore oversized clothing as she ran errands with her children in Miami, where they reside.

HOLA!'s close insider says the pregnancy is proceeding well and Anna is fit and healthy. This will be the ninth grandchild for Enrique's socialite mom, Isabel Preysler. While Enrique continues his successful music career, his family is his priority.

Speaking to HOLA! last year at the Los40 Music Awards Santander, he said: "I'm in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow... Every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours they've already grown."

© HOLA! Anna and Enrique are reportedly expanding their family

The pregnancy is exciting news for the family, and comes months after there was concern for Anna who was photographed in a wheelchair. Fortunately, her mother-in-law was able to confirm it was nothing serious and told HOLA!: "It's nothing serious, just a minor foot injury. It's a small sprain, but you know how painful those can be."

© BACKGRID Anna wore oversized clothing over the summer, sparking pregnancy speculation

Anna and Enrique met in 2001 when she starred in the music video for his single "Escape" and they fell in love. More than two decades later, they live in a beautiful gated Miami home near "Billionaire's Bunker", the nickname for the neighborhood where Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Kushner, and retired NFL star Tom Brady, all live.

© FilmMagic The longtime couple have been together since 2001

They purchased the land in Bay Point in 2009 for $5million, and finished their home in 2013. There's plenty of room for another baby at their mansion which boasts seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and offers 17,528 square feet of living space, as well as a lavish pool and tennis court. It has a private dock and a boat jetty for access to Biscayne Bay, as well as an enormous cabana in the garden, and is thought to be worth $26 million.

© Instagram Anna and Enrique's family time with three children in a photo shared on Instagram

Despite being together for 24 years, Anna and Enrique aren't married. But they adore raising their family together. "It's incredible to watch her be such a great mother," he told The Sun of Anna. "It's incredible to watch a mum do what she does, when a mother's instinct kicks in."