Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are expanding their family property portfolio

Anna Kournikjova and Enrique Iglesias are growing their real estate footprint.

The happy couple live in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Miami and now they're expanding their property empire.

According to public records, Anna and Enrique have bought a second lavish property opposite their expansive 19,233-square-foot mansion in Bay Point.

The gated compound boasts exuberant waterside homes with high profile residents and their new purchase cost $6.5 million.

New digs

© Instagram The couple share three children

A company tied to the singer’s financial manager, Juan Carlos Sanchez, paid for the 4,350-square-foot pad.

Their two properties with their land combined makes up 2.5 acres.

Their main $26 million home, where they live with their three children, is a lavish seven bedroom, 12 bathroom private oasis.

Private life

© Hoo-Me/Mediapunch/Shutterstock They've been together for more than two decades

The family live a reclusive life away from the spotlight. The Russian tennis ace retired from the sport at just 21 years old and is now focused on motherhood.

They went to extreme measures to keep their compound private and had a 16-foot wall had been erected around the perimeter of the garden, that boasts a tennis court and swimming pool.

Photos of the home have also revealed that the property is surrounded by tall palm trees and high hedges to ensure that their children can play safely outside and that the couple, who have millions of Instagram followers are afforded some privacy.

Impressive home

© instagram Enrique with two of his three children

The 'Bailando' singer and his tennis champ long-term partner purchased the sprawling home in 2013, after 12 years of being together.

While Enrique is still performing, Anna and the kids are rarely seen in public. However, the mom-of-three was recently spotted looking happy and healthy as she walked around Miami on June 25.

© SplashNews.com Enrique Iglesias' house has sweeping views of Biscayne Bay

Anna was joined by her three young children and a friend as she was spotted grocery shopping.

Her appearance was welcomed by fans who were worried about her earlier in the year when she was spotted in a wheelchair.

She wore a medical boot in the images, and while she appeared upbeat with her friends and kids, there was speculation over her injuries.

They never married but have been together since 2001

However her mother-in-law, socialite Isabel Preysler, soon shed light on the situation after spending time with her family in Miami, reportedly telling HOLA!: "It's nothing serious, just a minor foot injury. It's a small sprain, but you know how painful those can be."