Barron Trump missing from NYU campus as his sophomore year kicks off

Barron Trump's whereabouts are shrouded in mystery after he failed to return to New York University's Greenwich Village campus for his second year of college. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's son, 19, was due to start classes for his sophomore year on Tuesday, but he has been absent from the Stern School of Business campus since classes resumed for the fall semester. His absence was confirmed by several campus security officers on Friday, with one telling People: From what I was told, he's doing a semester at another NYU campus."

For security reasons, the officers did not clarify which campus Barron is now attending, but NYU has several other campuses, including Downtown Brooklyn. The school also offers the opportunity to "spend a semester away," starting from the sophomore year at learning centers in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Abu Dhabi, Shanghai, London, Paris, Sydney, and many more.

Barron, who relocated to Trump Tower in Manhattan last year, where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House, reportedly finished his freshman year in May. Before he began his college education, his dad admitted that they had considered his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, before deciding on the Stern School of Business.

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU. I've known NYU for a long time. It's one of the highest rated." Donald didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

WATCH: Meet Donald Trump's family

© Getty Images Barron is reportedly not at studying at NYU's main campus for the fall semester

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern." Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

© Alamy Barron moved back to NYC in 2024 to attend college

Barron is the only child of Donald and Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships. Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, with second ex-wife Marla Maples.

© Getty Images Barron opted against attending his dad's alma mater

They have all followed suit by attending either the same university as their father or one with close ties to him. Ivanka and Donald Jr. completed their education at Wharton, while Tiffany got her bachelor's degree at the Ivy League school.

© Getty Images Donald is a father of five

Eric was successful at the highly prestigious institution of Georgetown, where Tiffany also attained her Doctor of Law. While Barron may not be attending the same school, he has still picked a business school like his dad – and that's not the only thing they have in common.

© Getty Images Melania sometimes calls Barron 'little Donald'

In 2012, Barron's mom, Melania, opened up about the similarities between father and son, telling Parenting.com: "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes, I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald."