Barron Trump shows off new look at dad's inauguration day

It was a big day for the Trump family as President-elect Donald Trump awaited his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Among his supporters were his family, including his wife, First Lady Melania, and his son Barron, who made the trip to Washington D.C. from New York City, where he is currently studying.

Barron appeared at the St John's Church service alongside his dad, and sported a new look. The 6ft 7 student showed off much shorter hair in photos from the day.

He wore a perfectly tailored, dark suit as he mingled with other guests inside the church.

Despite his mother and father's new residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Barron will continue living at the family's Midtown Manhattan residence, Trump Tower, while he studies at New York University's Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan.

Earlier this month, Melania revealed that while she and her husband are relocating, Barron will not be a permanent resident.

© Getty Images Barron Trump showed off his new look in church alongside his mom

"I think he will come and visit," she said on Fox & Friends, adding that he'd be welcome to bring friends, "whatever he would like to do".

She continued: "I feel like, as children, we have them till they're 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then, we give them the wings to fly. I've always respected Barron's 'yes' and 'no,' what he would like to do, where he would like to be."

© Getty Images Barron towered over his parents

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House and then settling at the family's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenager decided not to follow in his dad's footsteps after he graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in May 2024.

Instead of attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Barron chose NYU's business school instead.

© Getty Images Barron Trump with longer hair

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

© Getty Images Barron moved to NYC after graduating from Florida's Oxbridge Academy High School

The new POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern."

© Getty Images Barron will be a regular visitor at The White House

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great."

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

© Getty Images Donald and Melania are very proud of their son

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 47, Ivanka Trump, 43, and Eric Trump, 41, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 31, whom he shares with his second ex-wife Marla Maples.