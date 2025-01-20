Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barron Trump shows off new look at dad's inauguration day
Subscribe
Barron Trump shows off new look at dad's inauguration day
Barron Trump gestures after his father Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump introduced him during a campaign rally in Florida© Alamy

Barron Trump shows off new look at dad's inauguration day

The President's youngest child was a supportive presence at the inauguration

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
8 minutes ago
Share this:

It was a big day for the Trump family as President-elect Donald Trump awaited his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Among his supporters were his family, including his wife, First Lady Melania, and his son Barron, who made the trip to Washington D.C. from New York City, where he is currently studying.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Donald Trump's blended family

Barron appeared at the St John's Church service alongside his dad, and sported a new look. The 6ft 7 student showed off much shorter hair in photos from the day. 

He wore a perfectly tailored, dark suit as he mingled with other guests inside the church.

Despite his mother and father's new residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Barron will continue living at the family's Midtown Manhattan residence, Trump Tower, while he studies at New York University's Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan.

Earlier this month, Melania revealed that while she and her husband are relocating, Barron will not be a permanent resident.

Barron Trump showed off his new look in church alongside his mom© Getty Images
Barron Trump showed off his new look in church alongside his mom

"I think he will come and visit," she said on Fox & Friends, adding that he'd be welcome to bring friends, "whatever he would like to do".

She continued: "I feel like, as children, we have them till they're 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then, we give them the wings to fly. I've always respected Barron's 'yes' and 'no,' what he would like to do, where he would like to be."

Barron Trump towered over his parents in church© Getty Images
Barron towered over his parents

Barron's new school is only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House and then settling at the family's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenager decided not to follow in his dad's footsteps after he graduated from Oxbridge Academy High School in May 2024.

Instead of attending Donald's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Barron chose NYU's business school instead. 

Barron Trump with parents © Getty Images
Barron Trump with longer hair

"He was accepted to a lot of colleges," proud dad Donald told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU."

"I've known NYU for a long time," Donald continued. "It's one of the highest rated."

Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy© Getty Images
Barron moved to NYC after graduating from Florida's Oxbridge Academy High School

The new POTUS didn't express any disappointment over Barron's decision to attend Stern instead of Wharton.

He added: "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn't do that. We went for Stern." 

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn in 2019© Getty Images
Barron will be a regular visitor at The White House

Continuing his praise of his son, Donald gushed: "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great." 

Barron is the only child of Donald and his wife, Melania, but he has four other children from previous relationships.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage with former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. © Getty Images
Donald and Melania are very proud of their son

Donald is also dad to Donald Trump Jr., 47, Ivanka Trump, 43, and Eric Trump, 41, with his late ex-wife Ivana Trump, as well as daughter Tiffany Trump, 31, whom he shares with his second ex-wife Marla Maples.

5 surprising Donald Trump facts

Smiling Donald Trump in blue suit and orange tie with white slanted stripes© Getty Images

1. Pet hates

He is one of only three US presidents never to have had any presidential pets. When he assumed office in 2016, he was the first in 100 years not to have pets in the White House, with only James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson abstaining before then.

2. Man of convictions

He is the first ever convicted felon to become president of the United States after being sentenced on 34 different charges pertaining to his hush money case in New York City in 2024.

3. Till divorce do us part

He has been married three times: to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990, Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and current wife Melania Trump in 2005.

4. Lights, cameos, action

He has made a slew of cameos on popular TV shows and movies, such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex and the City, Two Weeks Notice, Zoolander, and The Nanny, among others.

5. Alcohol free

He claims never to have drunk alcohol in his life, inspired by older brother Fred “Freddy” Trump Jr who was an alcoholic and died in 1981 aged 42 from a heart attack linked to years of alcohol abuse.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More