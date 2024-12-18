Stacey Solomon's towering son Zachary, 16, is a doting big brother in rare video

Stacey Solomon is looking forward to a busy family Christmas with her husband Joe Swash and five children, including her rarely-seen eldest Zachary, 16, who featured in the sweetest at-home video earlier this month.

The host of Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas, 35, posted a video where her son was seen playfully cuddling his sister Rose, three, on the grey sofa in their living room at Pickle Cottage in Essex. The brother-sister duo were seen talking as Zachary sat with his arm around Rose, kissing her on the cheek endearingly - watch their sweet moment.

© Instagram Zachary was 13 when Rose was born

"The little things I live for…[heart emoji, crying face emoji] these two [crying emoji] my heart," the doting mother wrote.

© Instagram Zachary cuddled his little sister

Their living room appeared ready for Christmas as it was adorned with a large Norwegian spruce covered in pink sparkling ornaments.

© Instagram Joe and Stacey's adorable children have helped to get them into the Christmas spirit

It isn't every day that the teenager features in the family photos Stacey shares with her six million Instagram followers.

© Instagram Stacey and the kids soaked up the Christmas magic

More recently, the host of BBC's Sort Your Life Out has enjoyed festive days out with her ex-EastEnders star husband and their youngest children - Rex, five, Rose, and one-year-old Belle.

The family enjoyed picking out their Christmas tree with the children dressed in coordinating cream and grey Fair Isle jumpers. They made matching festive outfits a habit when Rose and Belle twinned in personalised red jumpers for a day at Lapland UK last weekend.

Stacey's bond with Zachary

Stacey shared her pride in her son, whom she shares with ex-partner Dean Cox, when he accompanied his mother to the National Television Awards in September.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon wears red corset dress at the National Television Awards 2024 with her son Zachary

The Loose Women star channelled old Hollywood energy in a red corseted cocktail dress and black full-length gloves while her son looked grown-up in black tie.

"With Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning," the former X Factor star penned. "I wouldn't be who I am if it weren't for you Zach [sic]. I'm so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present & best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family. I don’t believe I'd be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever to the moon & back forever…"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey is one proud mum!

Having won the NTA in the Factual Entertainment category, Stacey shared an at-home photo with her trophy being held not only by her youngest three, but also her 12-year-old son Leighton whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham.

© Instagram The kids celebrated mum Stacey's NTA victory

Her win comes shortly after the family of seven jetted off to Turkey for a sun-soaked break. "Making memories with you, is my favourite thing to do," the previous I'm a Celebrity winner wrote. "So grateful to be spending time with my humans."

© Instagram Joe and Stacey jetted off to Turkey for a summer break

This summer, Stacey also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Zachary when he headed off to his school prom. Alongside a photo of her beaming with Zach in a smart blue suit, the TV star wrote: "My baby just went to prom. I don't think I've ever felt this way. My Zachary, has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom.

© Instagram Stacey is so proud of her firstborn son, Zachary

She continued: "Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We've grown up together. I just can not believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling."