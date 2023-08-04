Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash are off on their summer holiday and the pair deserve a medal for flying with five children!

Stacey, 33, took to her Instagram page to share selfies from the plane, with her and Joe's youngest three children, Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle, sitting on their laps.

The former X Factor singer wrote: "And so the adventure begins. So excited for ten days of summer with my whole world. P.S the big boys are here too, they were just asleep as soon as we got on the plane."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash talk baby number 6

Stacey's older two children are Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

Parents around the country will know full well the difficulties of travelling with toddlers – the wriggly little people are normally full of beans and find running up and down the plane aisle far more fun than sitting on a lap for hours.

Some of Stacey's social media followers were quick to notice one very brave choice the couple had made… dressing in light colours.

One said: "I’m very impressed you’re all travelling in white. We’d be covered in food stains if it were my family by the time the flight took off!"

Another posted: "Have the best time guys!!! I never wear white and I did on the plane yesterday and got my daughter's food down me. You two are all gorgeous and glowy already!"

© Instagram Stacey Solomon at the airport with her kids

A third commented: "In white and kids all made it on the plane, you must have the most well behaved kiddos Stacey well done. Mine would be like something out of a home alone / babies day out mash up, one twin would be on a plane to Dubai and the other after sneaking on to Jamaica and third would be trapped in a lift after pressing too many buttons."

One fan added: "I bet u need eyes in the back of your head to watch the little ones."

Well done to Stacey and Joe for completing the ultimate parenting challenge: kids on planes.

© Instagram Stacey was emotional as she marked Leighton's major milestone

It's been an emotional few weeks for the star, whose children have reached some huge milestones. Stacey's youngest son, Rex, four, recently graduated from pre-school, and her second eldest son, Leighton, finished his last day at primary school.

Sharing a carousel of photos of her looking visibly upset while hugging the youngster, who was enjoying an end-of-term party, complete with a bouncy castle, Stacey penned on Instagram: "Primary School – done," followed by a loudly crying face emoji.

We look forward to seeing the family's holiday snaps soon, and if we know Stacey, there will be a stunning family photoshoot on the beach with colour coordinated outfits!