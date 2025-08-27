Stacey Solomon makes 'very special' announcement alongside husband Joe Swash

If you're anything like us, then you couldn't get enough of Stacey & Joe when it first aired back in April 2025. The incredible docuseries gave fans an incredible insight into the lives of TV stars Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash inside their picturesque home, Pickle Cottage, which is located in Essex. Viewers were taken "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness" as they juggled their busy schedules and raised five children in their home. And now the couple have confirmed when the second series of the show will air.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the show's return is imminent as Stacey & Joe is set to land on the BBC on 9 September 2025. The series promises to pick up "right where cameras left off" and will include "some very special and monumental firsts for the family". Among moments being featured is the couple's youngest child, Belle's first day at nursery, ski lessons for the children, and Zach starting his driving lessons.

In a statement, Stacey and Joe said: "We've been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series 1. Everyone's support means the world to us and we can't wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series."

Clare Sillery, the head of commissioning for BBC Documentaries, added: "It's so good to be working with Stacey and Joe and their family again. Audiences loved the first series, episode 1 reached an audience of 4.2 million on BBC One, that's a lot of eyes on Pickle Cottage. It's been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series 2 will continue to reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage."

The synopsis for the upcoming second series teases: "Audiences will get to see what really goes into making it work when you're bringing up a blended family of teenagers and toddlers, as Stacey and Joe continue to navigate and manage their busy schedules and work lives, including passion projects and navigating changing family dynamics."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Optomen Television The show featured the lives of Stacey, Joe and their children

While filming for the series has wrapped, we would love to see Stacey's pet rabbits make an appearance. Back in July, the mother-of-five showed off some renovations being undertaken in the garden of her home as she attempted to build a miniature "mansion" for the bunnies to live in. Stacey's father, David, revealed a new rabbit hutch, which had been transformed from a dilapidated structure to a mini house with a dormer window in the roof.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Optomen Television We can't wait for the series to return

"What a transformation when your daughter says, 'I need a rabbit house' what do I do?," David joked. "I rebuild a rotten playhouse into a mansion for rabbits. Absolutely love this. So happy with the result." Fans were quick to comment on the fun addition to Stacey's family pad. "Wow, I’d live in that!," one supporter penned, while another added: "Looks great, can see where Stace gets her DIY skills from."