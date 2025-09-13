Olly Murs shares photo of newborn son - and clarifies 'special' baby name

New dad-of-two Olly Murs was ever the proud father on Friday, when he shared an adorable photograph of his newborn son Albert, just moments after his arrival, in the hospital. Along with the sweet photo, which was shared on his official Instagram account, the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker, 41, clarified the meaning behind his newborn son's name, which, he revealed, was after a special family member.

"A few people been asking why we chose the name Albert… it's after my great-grandad Edward 'Albert' Murs. Me & Amelia loved the name after I was on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? and now our little man gets to carry that bit of family history into the future… love you son," the heartfelt caption read.

Unsurprisingly, the special moment was met with gushing comments from the singer's friends and fans in the comments section. Fellow British singer Jessie J penned: "The best feeling in the world so happy for you all." Meanwhile, one follower replied: "Congratulations Olly!! Wow, little Albert is so precious. Hope Amelia is doing well," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "What a beautiful tribute to your great grandad."

When three become four

Olly first shared news of little Albert's arrival on 4 September, marking the incredible milestone with a photo leaving the hospital alongside his wife Amelia, and their one-year-old daughter Madison in his arms. Alongside the photo, he wrote: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert." Just hours later, Olly shared the precious moment his little girl met her baby brother: "When Madi met Albie," he wrote, sharing a photo of Amelia breastfeeding Albert.

The couple announced the exciting news they were expecting their second child back in April, with a touching black-and-white video showing himself walking with Amelia and little Madison. As Olly lifted up his little girl and put her on his shoulders, the words "big sis" could be seen on her top. Meanwhile, mum-to-be Amelia unveiled a string of baby scans. Watch the special moment in the video below.

WATCH: Olly Murs announces he is expecting his first child in special family video

"We're so egg-cited to share this, another baby Murs on the way," wrote Olly, giving the announcement an easter je ne sais quoi.