Christine Lampard's curly-haired son is husband Frank's mini-me in his new football kit

Christine Lampard shared an adorable new photograph of her son Freddie over the weekend – and he's taking after his famous father. The four-year-old was pictured en route to a family pub outing in London, rocking head-to-toe Coventry City football kit and pledging his allegiance to dad Frank Lampard’s team. He sported the Sky Blues' 2025 kit complete with socks and shorts, layering up with a navy hoodie. How sweet!

The cute photograph, which Loose Women star Christine posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, showed the little boy eagerly leading the way, presumably with his big sister Patricia, nearly seven, following behind. His hair looked so long now and was styled in the most precious curls. Christine captioned the image with the hashtag "Sunday stroll", sharing a rare insight into the famous family's low-key lifestyle when they're not in the public eye.

Frank took over as Coventry City's manager in November 2024, signing a two and a half year contract with the Sky Blues. The former Chelsea, Everton and Derby County boss has already made a big change, propelling the team from 17th in the Championship to a very respectable 6th position at present. It comes as little surprise, therefore, that his son would choose to switch his allegiances and support his father’s new team. Christine previously revealed that the little boy was very particular about the football kits he wears.

"My little boy's obsessed with kits and at the moment he wants to wear them every day. At the minute, he loves the Northern Irish kit which is obviously all green," she told the Daily Mirror, proudly referencing her own heritage. "He's got the new England kit actually, his aunt bought it for him recently, but he doesn't want to wear it. He comes downstairs and Frank's like 'do you know what you did?' And I get a little kick out of that!," the Lorraine presenter added.

© Instagram Christine and Frank Lampard's son Freddie was pictured in a Coventry City football kit

Christine and Frank's blended family

Christine and Frank hit it off at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, and the rest is history. After six years together, the down-to-earth couple married at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge in December 2015. When she met Frank, Christine also took on the role of devoted stepmother to Frank's teenage daughters, Isla and Luna, whom he shares with his ex-partner Elen Rivas, a responsibility she has always cherished.

© Instagram The Loose Women star's children have the most precious curls

© WireImage, Getty Frank and Christine have been an item since 2009

Opening up about her blended family, Christine explained to Fabulous magazine: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is. Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Away from the pitch and the TV cameras, the couple can be found relaxing in their cosy London home, estimated to be worth £10 million. The abode is spacious, modern and perfect for entertaining, with a large garden and open-plan living space including an oak dining table that looks out onto the patio.