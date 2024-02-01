Christine Lampard and husband Frank's ultra-rare photos of mini-me children Patricia and Freddie

With successful careers in television and sport, Christine and Frank Lampard no doubt often have jam-packed schedules, but it's clear the husband and wife put their family first.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are parents to two young children, Patricia, aged five, and Freddie, aged two.

Frank is also a proud dad to his two older daughters, Isla and Luna from his previous relationship with Elena Rivas, and they've said previously they've embraced being a blended family.

© Instagram Christine and Frank share two children together

Christine and Frank generally prefer to keep their children away from the spotlight and, as such, they always hide Patricia and Freddie's faces from being shown on social media. However, that doesn't stop them from sharing the occasional heartwarming moment and milestone on social media.

These are just some of the sweetest photos of Christine and Frank's rarely-seen children…

Birthday celebrations © Instagram Back in September 2023, Christine celebrated her eldest child's fifth birthday and it looked like Patricia had a blast. The mother-of-two wrote: "Our baby girl is suddenly 5," and posted this snap of her daughter playing with her unicorn toys. Another photo from the same post showed the little one's seriously impressive unicorn birthday cake in all its glory. Christine's close friend Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday Patricia... Harry, Belle and Chester send you a huge birthday kiss."

Lampards in the Big Apple © Instagram How great is this photo? Christine and her family headed to NYC last summer and of course, documented the once-in-a-lifetime trip with plenty of snaps full of memories. This one shows Christine cradling little Freddie in her arms as they walk over the Brooklyn Bridge.



Shop 'til you drop © Instagram Another snap from their Stateside trip showed Patricia making the most of the incredible shopping malls! Christine and Frank's daughter looked in her element as she played with the toys in the store and browsed the doll's clothes.



Freddie's big day © Instagram Freddie turned two in March last year and it was only right that Christine and Frank gave their son the party of dreams! The couple put up a huge bouncy castle in their garden which was adorned with balloons and Freddie's name, too. There was also a ball pit for the toddler and his friends to play in. This sweet snap shows Frank getting involved in the games with his two youngest.

Chelsea's next striker? © Instagram Little Freddie looks like he might follow in his dad's footsteps. Christine captioned this photo on Instagram: "His two passions, football and Spiderman," as Freddie enjoyed a kickabout with a Spiderman inflatable ball. With a highly regarded former professional footballer as his dad, Freddie is certainly in good stead to pick up a ball trick or two.

His and hers © Instagram It's not just Freddie who is a keen player. This adorable snap sees both Freddie and his big sister wearing matching football kits complete with their names on the back. Perhaps we'll see Patricia in the England Lioness squad one day…



Christine's birthday © Instagram Frank and Patricia made sure to go all out when it was Christine's birthday. The family had decorated their gorgeous home with big bouquets of flowers, balloons, and of course lots of presents, as the mum-of-two celebrated her special day.

