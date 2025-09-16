Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream takes the runway by storm during NYFW return

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, took the runway by storm for her second appearance at New York Fashion Week. The eight-year-old adorably strutted down the catwalk in a stylish black blazer dress that featured puffed sleeves, black Converse sneakers, and had her hair styled in an updo with bouncy curls tumbling down her back. Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shared a clip of Dream on her Instagram Story on Sunday, and she could be heard cheering excitedly for her daughter, who was beaming on the runway

This isn't Dream's first appearance on the New York catwalk. Last year, she made her NYFW debut walking the runway for children's brand Zeus & Lexi Kids, wearing a pair of wide-legged, baggy jeans with a patchwork denim jacket featuring black sleeves, with her hair styled into voluminous natural curls. Her mom was in attendance, proudly cheering her daughter on and fawning over the other young models in the making as well.

Dream shared a poster announcing her debut on her very own Instagram page, created just days prior. "Walking my first fashion show in NYC… I'm so excited," the caption beside her post read. Dream's account is being managed by her parents. Blac Chyna took to her own social media page soon after and gushed: "So proud of my baby girl @dream. Walking her first fashion show at Fashion Week NYC."

In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blac Chyna, who is also mom to King Cairo, 13, with ex Tyga, spoke candidly about her plans for letting her daughter enter the entertainment industry, stating that she'd ideally keep Dream away from show business until she was 18. "First of all, I'm going to let her do whatever she wants once she's of age," she said. "But if it's something that she's into, I'll support it, 100 percent."

She emphasized that Dream already had a taste of public life thanks to her highly publicized family. "The good luxury part of that is I've been there, done that, along with her aunties and her dad. She'll be good if she decides to do that." But she isn't exactly keen on letting her get there in the first place. "I feel like just in general, my kids are gonna burn out from TVs and paparazzi and this and that," she explained.

© Getty Images Dream Kardashian made her NYFW debut in 2024

© Getty Images Dream walked the runway for Zeus & Lexi Kids in 2024

"I like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination," she added. "That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood is so short. They have the opportunity to be kids and go to school and go play and put slime everywhere."

© Instagram Black Chyna thinks Dream will grow up to be a businesswoman and leader

While Dream already has a taste of the limelight, her mom believes her future isn't in entertainment. "I feel like Dream is going to be a businesswoman and a leader because she has all the elements," she stated, adding: "I'm instilling what she needs now organically by watching me. And that's the best way to learn. Just to be confident and understand family values and how to treat people, all of this. And how important school is. We were just talking about that."