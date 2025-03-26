Blac Chyna talks relationship with Dream's 'third parent' Khloe Kardashian 

Blac Chyna has opened up about her current relationship with the Kardashian family in a rare interview.

The businesswoman shares eight-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, and for a while the pair didn't see eye to eye.

However, in the past few years, their relationship has healed and they have a strong co-parenting relationship, with Dream always coming first.

© Getty Images for Ladylike Women Blac Chyna opened up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian and the rest of Rob's family

During a chat with People this week, the reality star - whose real name is Angela White - opened up about the famous family, including her interactions with Rob's sister Khloe, who in the past referred to herself as Dream's "third parent".

She said: "I speak to Kim [Kardashian]. Me and Rob. We are like this now," while gesturing with crossed fingers.

© Instagram Blac Chyna spoke about Khloe and her ex, Rob Kardashian - who she shares daughter Dream with

She continued: "I've spoken to Kris [Jenner]. I speak to Khloe too." Angela went on to admit that she hasn't seen Kylie Jenner or Kourtney Kardashian.

In an episode of The Kardashians in 2023, Khloe spoke about her close bond with her niece Dream, and admitted that she felt like she was a "third parent" to the little girl.

© Instagram Rob and Chyna share daughter Dream - eight

During a chat with Scott Disick, she said: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been."

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, and her children True and Tatum

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the Kardashian-Jenner kids

The Good America founder even has a necklace with Dream's name on it, along with the monikers of her two children, True, seven, and Tatum, two.

In her interview with People, Angela also spoke about the importance of good communication with her daughter's family members.

© Prince Williams Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a strong relationship today

She said on co-parenting: "I think the main thing is communication. And also, learning your boundaries. And, if you have your own thing going on, you won’t be so much in the other person’s business."

Angela is also mom to son King, 12, who she shares with ex Tyga. She's turned her life around in the past few years and in 2024, she got engaged to Derrick Milano. Derrick has a close bond with his soon-to-be stepchildren and he even helped Dream producer her very own song called "Besties Do It Better".

The song wasn't released to the public, but the proud mom did share a snippet of it on her Instagram page over the summer. She used it to accompany a montage of photos of Dream following a dance show in June, and wrote alongside it: "Song : Dream - Besties Do It Better."