Blac Chyna talks relationship with Dream's 'third parent' Khloe Kardashian
The businesswoman shares daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
6 minutes ago
Blac Chyna has opened up about her current relationship with the Kardashian family in a rare interview. 

The businesswoman shares eight-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, and for a while the pair didn't see eye to eye. 

However, in the past few years, their relationship has healed and they have a strong co-parenting relationship, with Dream always coming first. 

Blac Chyna opened up about her relationship with Khloe Kardashian and the rest of Rob's family © Getty Images for Ladylike Women
During a chat with People this week, the reality star - whose real name is Angela White - opened up about the famous family, including her interactions with Rob's sister Khloe, who in the past referred to herself as Dream's "third parent". 

She said: "I speak to Kim [Kardashian]. Me and Rob. We are like this now," while gesturing with crossed fingers. 

Kris Jenner shared a number of snapshots on Rob's birthday, including one of him and sister Khloe Kardashian © Instagram
She continued: "I've spoken to Kris [Jenner]. I speak to Khloe too." Angela went on to admit that she hasn't seen Kylie Jenner or Kourtney Kardashian

In an episode of The Kardashians in 2023, Khloe spoke about her close bond with her niece Dream, and admitted that she felt like she was a "third parent" to the little girl. 

Dream Kardashian dressed up as Kobe Bryant for Halloween - much to the delight of dad Rob Kardashian © Instagram
During a chat with Scott Disick, she said: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been." 

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way." 

Khloe Kardashian with Dream, True and Tatum on the beach
Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from." 

The Good America founder even has a necklace with Dream's name on it, along with the monikers of her two children, True, seven, and Tatum, two. 

In her interview with People, Angela also spoke about the importance of good communication with her daughter's family members. 

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna © Prince Williams
She said on co-parenting: "I think the main thing is communication. And also, learning your boundaries. And, if you have your own thing going on, you won’t be so much in the other person’s business." 

Angela is also mom to son King, 12, who she shares with ex Tyga. She's turned her life around in the past few years and in 2024, she got engaged to Derrick Milano. Derrick has a close bond with his soon-to-be stepchildren and he even helped Dream producer her very own song called "Besties Do It Better". 

The song wasn't released to the public, but the proud mom did share a snippet of it on her Instagram page over the summer. She used it to accompany a montage of photos of Dream following a dance show in June, and wrote alongside it: "Song : Dream - Besties Do It Better."

