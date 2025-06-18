Joss Stone's 'accident' home to raise 4 kids under 4 ahead of huge family upheaval

Joss Stone announced she had welcomed her fourth child, daughter Nalima, this week, seven months after adopting her son Bear.

The 'Super Duper Love' singer, 38, took to Instagram to introduce her baby girl to her followers. "Happy #mummymondays. Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world. We are so in love," she captioned a photo of her newborn asleep on her chest.

Joss and her husband Cody DaLuz are already parents to daughter Violet, three, son Shackleton, two, and adopted son Bear, eight months.

© Instagram Joss Stone welcomed her baby girl in June 2025

The family of six live in Nashville, Tennessee, after Joss relocated from Devon to America in 2016. She admitted that she wanted to find a husband and start a family, but they have not ruled out a second transatlantic upheaval in the near future.

Nashville home

Joss was born in Devon but spent time living in New York and Los Angeles amid her blossoming career, which began aged 13 following her appearance on Star for a Night.

© Instagram Joss Stone and her husband live in Nashville with their four kids

She met Cody, who used to work in security and logistics, at an airport in Belize in 2020, and admitted she knew almost immediately that he was 'The One.' At the time, she was spending a lot of time in Nashville while working with songwriter and producer Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, so when Joss and Cody got pregnant with their first child, they decided to settle in the area.

"I didn’t live anywhere. I was just completely nomadic. I was running around the world with my dog, just taking him with me everywhere, and [husband] Cody was coming with me," she said in an interview with Main Street Nashville.

Admitting she has always been broody, she added: "Now I want to go home so badly every time I leave. I just want to get home and to be there. That’s quite cool. I like that. I like having that. I didn’t need to go home before because I didn’t have anything there."

© Instagram The singer has shared glimpses inside her home

After her doctor advised her to rest amid her pregnancy, Joss immediately took action, setting up home in Mt. Juliet. "I said, 'You know what? I think we should just live here. I’m just gonna get a sofa and lie down on it,'" she said.

When Shackleton was born in October 2022, Joss said she was much more focused on resting at home.

After splitting her time between the US and the UK, Joss said it was an "accident" that she ended up basing her family in America. "I just happened to have my baby in America and that’s what made the roots hit the ground and go deep. I love it. It is sort of an accident we’re there, but it’s a very happy accident. It’s such a lovely place to be," she told Ranch and Coast.

Second relocation

© Instagram Joss and Cody plan to move back to Dorset when their daughter starts school

Joss recently sold her five-bedroom home in Devon, which she purchased from her parents following their split in 2007. The £895k "rural" home had previously been rented out after Joss moved to Nashville, but is currently under offer, suggesting Joss has no plans to return.

However, the singer confessed she does want to make Devon her main base for the benefit of her four children.

"We'll be back for my eldest Violet to start school," reveals the star, whose mother Wendy and three siblings live in Devon. "Me and my siblings can all help each other and it’ll be lovely for the kids. When I went away when I was 30, I told my mum: 'I’m not coming back till I have a husband and a kid' – and I’m coming back with four!" she told HELLO!.

While she has gushed about her rural life in Tennessee, Devon still holds a special place in her heart.

"I guess you love wherever your home happens to be, but for me it is the countryside where I grew up, where there is a forest just up the road and the smell is so clean and fresh," the mother-of-four told The Telegraph.