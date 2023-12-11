Cardi B and Offset's relationship timeline – their multiple splits, family life with two kids explored

Cardi B revealed on a recent Instagram Live chat that she and husband Offset were seemingly separated once again, saying that she had "been single for a minute now."

The two 31-year-old rappers have been together for over six years, but have seen several ups and downs in their romance in the years since.

Here's a timeline of their relationship, dating back to when it all began, their secret marriage, their two children, and the speed bumps…

First days

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almánzar, and Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, first created a buzz when they launched their relationship in early 2017.

They made their first appearance at a New York Knicks game in March 2017 and things progressed quickly from there when in October 2017, the Migos rapper got down on one knee at Power 99's Powerhouse Concert and proposed to the "I Like It" rapper.

© Getty Images Offset and Cardi made their debut as a couple in early 2017

Wedding and building a family

Their romance escalated when in April 2018, during a performance on Saturday Night Live, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were, in fact, expecting their first child together, showing off her six-month pregnancy belly.

A couple months later, TMZ found a private marriage certificate which revealed that the two rappers had actually been married since September 2017 aka a month before the public proposal. Offset alluded to the same during an appearance at the BET Awards, and Cardi finally confirmed the news on Twitter.

© Getty Images They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Kulture, in July 2018

"This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life," she penned. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments!"

Cardi alluded to the fact that in the few months that they were together, they had broken up and made up, and their wedding was a small affair. "One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress and no make up and no ring!"

In July 2018, she welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture, now five years old.

© Getty Images Their first separation came in late 2018, although they quickly reconciled and attended the 2019 Grammys together

Separation and return

Months later, in December 2018, Cardi revealed on Instagram in a since-deleted video that she and her rapper husband had separated, stating that they "grew out of love."

However, not long after, they had gotten back together, with Offset later claiming that he had put in a lot of work to bring them back together. They attended the 2019 Grammys that February together, where Cardi won the prestigious Best Rap Album prize.

© Getty Images It was reported in 2020 that they'd filed for divorce, but the case was eventually dismissed

That took a turn once again in September 2020, when court documents revealed that the couple had filed for divorce. A month later, though, Cardi confirmed that they were back together.

A second baby, a wedding, and the present day

In June 2021, the "Bongos" performer revealed that she and the "Zeze" rapper were expecting their second child, and welcomed their son Wave, now two years old, that September.

In September 2022, Cardi announced her intent to plan an official wedding with Offset, and while they celebrated their anniversary once again this September, and appeared together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, it seems like they're once again separated.

