Derek Hough is going to be a dad! DWTS judge and Hayley Erbert's baby announcement causes a stir among fans

Congratulations are in order for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, who sweetly revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 40, and the touring performer, 30, shared the news with a moving video on social media filmed at their home, with the pair dressed in white.

The couple embrace as Hayley shares first photos of her sonogram, wearing a white bodycon dress that highlighted her growing baby bump. Scroll below to see!

© Getty Images Derek and Hayley are expecting their first child together!

"We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," the clip was captioned, and they were immediately inundated with thousands of congratulatory messages.

Several of their DWTS co-stars like Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart and Peta Murgatroyd shared messages of support, with his sister Katherine Hough commenting: "We are all so excited and thrilled about having a new baby in this family, you two are going to be the best parents. I can hardly stand it!! Cannot wait to meet that sweet angel. Love you guys so much."

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Derek and Hayley, who tied the knot in August 2023 in front of their friends and family. In December 2023, things took a turn for the worse with Hayley's health.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since August 2023

After being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, she had to have an emergency craniectomy, with the pair canceling all their upcoming performances while she recovered.

Hayley took a break from the spotlight to heal, however, the pair were able to persevere through the tough period, and she was able to make a full recovery and is now back to performing like before.

Derek, meanwhile, will return as one of the judges of DWTS this fall for its 34th season, hosted once again by Alfonso Ribeiro and Derek's sister and former judge Julianne Hough.

The expecting dad previously spoke E! News about the challenges in their marriage, saying: "After three months of getting married, it was like, 'Oh, we're putting those vows to the test real fast.'"

"But it's been wonderful. It's beautiful. We've had an extraordinary year of triumph, of challenge and we're here having a good time."

© Getty Images The pair first met on "Dancing with the Stars," on which Derek now acts as a judge

On their one-year anniversary, he shared with the publication: "When everything happened, I said, 'Wow, honey, you're putting those vows to the test really fast, through sickness and in health.' Our love has just deepened, and it's gotten stronger and better. One year, I mean, that's 15 years in Hollywood years, so we're doing great."

"This past year has been unbelievable. It's really unfathomable where we were just a year ago — it just makes you reflect and take stock of how important life is and how beautiful it is."

© Getty Images "Our love has just deepened, and it's gotten stronger and better."

He continued: "It's really easy to get wrapped up. The world is such a crazy place, but the truth is, what's bad is always available, but so is what's good."