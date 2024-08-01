Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cardi B announces pregnancy with third child amid Offset divorce: 'With every ending comes a new beginning!'
Offset and Cardi B attend THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 10 on the CBS Television Network.© Getty Images

Cardi B announces pregnancy with third child amid Offset divorce: 'With every ending comes a new beginning!'

The "I Like It" singer shares kids Kulture and Wave with ex Offset

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
25 minutes ago
Cardi B is expecting another addition to the family! Not long after it was confirmed that she had filed for divorce from rapper Offset after nearly seven years of marriage, she has announced she is expecting her third child.

The Grammy-winning musician took to social media with a pair of photographs of herself cradling her baby bump in a red gown and a fur coat.

She shared: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" 

"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" 

She concluded: "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

Despite their estrangement, the on-and-off couple are now preparing to become parents for a third time. They share children Kulture, five, and Wave, two.

Reports on their fading marriage began circulating recently, and it was confirmed by her representatives that Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, officially filed on July 31.

Other reports also state that the singer is seeking primary custody of Kulture and Wave from the rapper, who is a member of Migos. He has also had to defend himself against allegations of infidelity.

Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in 2023 & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallmanat at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)© Getty Images
The couple are expecting their third child together

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper spoke about her complicated marriage, saying that while the pair were often on-and-off, and were still legally married at the time, they had stuff to work on.

"We have our own bad stuff," she mentioned. "We're from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be… not that I cannot be a wife. It's just like, my career takes my life. You know what I’m saying?" 

"My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don't realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship," although added soon after: "My kids come before anything."

She continued, while acknowledging that her rapper husband was a big part of her life and a major support: "I sometimes feel like I do probably put my relationship last," and when asked what she thought of the state of their marriage, Cardi said: "I think it through. We think it through, because we do love each other." 

Offset and Cardi B attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards © Getty Images
The couple are officially getting divorced after nearly seven years of marriage

"It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.' It's not even about, 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

