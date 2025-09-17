Inside Phil Spencer's relationship with rarely-seen sons who tower over him

Phil Spencer has been entertaining fans for years with his insights into the property landscape on Location, Location, Location. While he's close with his co-presenter, Kirstie Allsopp, the presenter is actually married to Fiona Hill, whom he met back in 1995. The star convinced his Australian wife to move to the United Kingdom with him, where they married in 2001 and welcomed two sons, Jake and Ben. Despite his public persona, Phil doesn't often share insights into his family life, preferring to keep his teenage children out of the spotlight. Here's all we know about the star's brood…

What has Phil said about his sons?

While the father-of-two hasn't spoken about his sons a great deal, he has previously revealed that the family chose their home in order to benefit their children. Back in 2011, he told The Independent: "My boys [Jake and Ben] are five and seven, and the whole idea was to find a house we could live in forever." At the time, they counted comedian Jack Dee and a member of Take That as neighbours.

The family's first home was in London, but the couple now live in Hampshire, with the move also being for Phil's kids. "I've loved living in SW London for [the] last 25 years, but have moved to Hampshire for a change of life – children getting older and changing schools etc," he told the Mirror. "I was born and bred in the countryside so excited about having space, nature [and] greenery around us. Two ponies and six chickens have already joined the family!"

Although Phil has been on the television for 25 years, back in 2011, he confessed that his sons weren't entirely sure what he did for a living. Sitting down for an interview with Channel 4 before hosting Phil Spencer: Secret Agent, he joked that his sons thought he was a spy for real. "My son thinks I'm a spy, going off and making a show called Secret Agent," he teased. In actuality, the show was about trying to reinvigorate the property market in towns where it had become stagnant.

Pictures

While Phil hasn't shared many photos of Jake and Ben, he has shared the occasional snap of his sons. The pair tower over him in pictures and it appears that they have taken up many of his hobbies from fishing to golf. In one photo, his son Ben was even seen joining him on set in New Zealand, holding a clapperboard. Perhaps Phil's sons will one day follow him into the presenting business!

1/ 5 © Instagram The family got together Golf trip Both of Phil's sons joined him out on the green in this photo from 2024. The trio all looked like pros as they hit the course and they were seen towering over their father.



2/ 5 © Instagram Golf is a favourite for the Spencer family Hitting the course The family appear to be keen golfers, with one of Phil's sons joining him on a trip to Cornwall to partake in the sport back in 2023.



3/ 5 © Instagram The duo are a pair of thrillseekers Up in the air During a trip to New Zealand with Ben, Phil was joined in a helicopter by his thrill-seeking son.



4/ 5 © Instagram The duo were seen keeping active Active family It's not just golf that Phil and his sons do to keep fit. In this photo, he was seen joined by Ben as they cycled up a mountain in New Zealand.

